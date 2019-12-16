Maserati’s Ultra Exclusive Levante Zegna SUV Is Now Available In Australia

Italian supercars are widely regarded as some of the finest available, due to their heritage and unique styling. The same can be said of Italian fashion. So when the two combine, the result can only be a good thing. Sì?

That’s exactly what’s happened with Maserati’s Levante. What was already one of the more luxurious and enviable SUVs on the road has now had Italian fashion house Ermenegildo Zegna apply its suave styling to the interior to create an exclusive Zegna Edition version of the high-end people mover.

Continuing a long-running partnership that has seen Zegna design interiors for the Ghibli and Quattroporte vehicles – which are available in Australia – the Levante is the latest model to benefit from Pelletessuta woven leather. This bespoke material is the brainchild of both companies, and features three-dimensional woven strips of leather to create a “tactile surface.”

The Pelletessuta fabric has been applied to the curvacious surfaces of the sports seats, door panels, and dashboard, and is matched with Maserati’s Pieno Fiore trim for a molto bene interior fit for any style-minded gent.

The Zegna Edition – the first of its kind in Australia – is based on the V6 GranSport, gets other unique goodies, too, such as a Bronzo tri-coat paint job, Zegna badges on the outside, 21-inch Helios alloy wheels, Bowers & Wilkins sound system, autonomous braking and adaptive cruise control – handy, if you want to add another coat of gel to your slick-back hairstyle while bombing down the autostrada.

Just seven Zegna Edition Levantes will be making their way to Australian shores this month, priced at AU$170,000 apiece, so if you wanted to treat yourself for Christmas, it could be the perfect present.

