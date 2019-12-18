I Flew 14,996 Kilometres To Drive Porsche’s ‘Tesla Killing’ Taycan 4S

Range is surprisingly good, like Tesla good. The Taycan 4S max out at 463kms (with Performance battery Plus) with a specific range setting in the car to help manage power on longer trips. Where things will get tricky for Australians are ample charge stations. Porsche have struck up a deal with Wilson Parking to install fast chargers, but I feel they’re going to be more useful somewhere in between Sydney and Melbourne or Brisbane and Sydney. The charge connector uses the latest standard which Tesla are sure to adopt soon too. The Taycan also offers AC and DC charging options within the car to maximise your options. When you purchase a Taycan, Porsche will send a technician to your property to assess your garage and provide a recommendation for a charging system.

Like the Porsche Carrera 4S, the Taycan 4S is all wheel drive. This is where the car’s ability in wet and difficult conditions shines. Adaptive traction control has three settings. On, sort of on and completely off (good luck). I’m sure there’s a time and a place for all wheel drive in the city but it’s here in the snow it does its thing. Given the 4S is the base and most affordable model for now, it will be the car of choice for most.

As mentioned earlier, the purists will miss that Porsche sound but personally I can say I didn’t. There’s just too much car for you to miss it. Porsche Taycan has not gone completely silent, the engine audio emulation can be switched on to help you feel like you still have a combustion engine under the hood. This is also helpful with motion sickness we discovered as it improves passengers’ spacial awareness.

Interior space is no problem, with ample storage in the front and rear thanks to that absence of the rear mounted engine. That means the golf clubs and the large Rimowa luggage I was carting from halfway across the world proved no problem. The size of the rear boot is about 300 litres, and if that’s not enough for you there’s another 80 litres of storage in the front.

The Taycan’s infotainment system could be one one of the best we’ve experienced for two reasons. One: it still feels and looks like a car inside, not a spaceship (i.e Tesla), and two: ergonomically it feels better than the new Porsche 911, which in my opinion is a little off and in which – even with my gorilla arms – it’s a struggle to reach basic controls. In the Taycan, however, everything is touch screen controlled with the exception of the gear stick that’s precariously placed behind the steering wheel. This did cause some confusion trying to quickly select drive or reverse.

Porsche Australia have not yet given any specific dates for these beasts landing on our shores but they say late 2020 is their best guess with the US market beginning to take delivery of their models now. The Taycan 4S will be priced around A$200,000. Again, this is not exact yet, but was given as a rough guide. Comparing the Taycan to other cars in that price range, it will be very competitive and something to be seriously considered.

The real question is: would I buy Porsche’s first foray into the electric vehicle market? They say never buy a company’s first model of a car but the Taycan feels different. It feels well thought out, considered and something the company is willing to bet their 70 year reputation on. Hand on my heart I can say I would buy one of these; I loved it. Fast, responsive and hella fun. Even without a combustion engine. The lack of chargers around Australia will be a sticking point for some, but the brand is working on that.

Would I buy a Taycan over a 911? Maybe not at this stage in my life, but if you’re in the market for C63 or M3 you’re going to have to give the Taycan 4S some serious consideration. Now it’s just up to you how long you’re willing to wait and what colour to get. Mamba Green stands out and the Frozen Blue hue is hard to beat, but realistically it will be black, white and silver colours making up the numbers in Australia.

Regardless of choice, you’re going to turn a few heads, without making a noise. Start configuring your own Taycan here.