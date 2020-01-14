Everyone knows that Sydney is a pilgrimage site for lovers of the beach, health foods, and spectacular harbourside views, however, Sydney is lesser known for its thriving antique and vintage scene. Hidden amongst the flashy chain stores that embellish every inch of the CBD are hidden goldmines of fabulous antique furniture and vintage collectables. In an unsustainable world of fast fashion, perhaps it’s time to swim against the current with this list of Sydney’s best stores for pre-loved goodies.

The Vault Sydney

A world away from the stereotype of the crowded, dimly-lit antique store, The Vault in Rosebery is a historical treasure trove with a sleek, modern layout. Thoroughly modern with a light, airy interior, this is where antique gems and modern design collide to create a masterpiece of a store. The enthusiastic owners, Phoebe and Jeremy, are eager to share their plethora of knowledge on each item, including Italian, French, Spanish & English Antique & 20th Century furniture, objects, and art.

377 Gardeners Rd, Rosebery NSW 2018

Vampt Vintage Design

If you need a splash of Sweden in your sitting room or a dash of Denmark on your dresser, Vampt Vintage should be top of your list! Specialising in mid-century antiques from Scandanavia, Europe and Australia, Vampt Vintage stocks timeless classics alongside lesser-known pieces, all restored to investment standard. Forward-thinking owners Dave and Maxine were united in their passion for antiques and their refreshing take on a vintage outlet demonstrates that an appreciation of the past can be channelled innovation for the future. All items in the store are guaranteed authentic, yet the business maintains a commitment to high-quality, sustainable furniture as its top priority.

486-490 Elizabeth St, Surry Hills NSW 2010

The Design Ark

Designed for those who dare to be different, The Design Ark is a one-stop-shop for all things quirky and eclectic. Not only a hub for creative design, this Eastern Suburbs store has a passion for sustainability and is the ideal place to shop for repurposed or upcycled items to at eco-friendly flourishes to your home or office.

125A Houston Rd, Kingsford NSW 2032

Mitchell Road Antique & Design Centre

If urban grunge and character are your jam, then you’re sure to froth over Mitchell Road Antique & Design Centre. Pushing back against sleek, modern showrooms, this 2,300 square metre warehouse is bustling with hobbyists, collectors, stylists, and dealers, selling every variety of vintage goods imaginable. This Aladdin’s cave of antiques is the place to head for pre-loved 19th and 20th-century items and unique wonders that you can’t find anywhere else.

17 Bourke Rd, Alexandria NSW 2015

Retro Funk and Junk

No glossy marketing is needed to advertise this Marrickville outlet- the stunning range of high-quality retro, vintage, and modernist antiques speak for themselves. Intimate, but bursting with personality, Retro Funk and Junk specialises in furniture, homewares, and lighting, however, they also stock a range of vintage clothing from the 1940’s-present.

Only open on weekends.

3 Faversham St, Marrickville NSW 2204

Quintessential duckeggBLUE

This avant-garde antique outlet specialises in industrial furniture and decorative objects sourced from all over the globe. The store was founded in 2003 by Leanne Carter-Taylor, who travels the world to seek out the very best pieces to showcase in the Quintessential duckeggBLUE collection. Each item is restored with care to premium condition, ready to take pride of place in your home or workplace.

487 Darling St, Balmain NSW 2041

Potts Point Galleries

If you’re looking to do business with the top dogs of the antique world, you can’t get much better than Pott’s Point Galleries. Home to some of Australia’s most respected and qualified dealers in antiques and decorative art, here you can indulge your antique obsession with the help of an elite specialist. Pott’s Point can offer up a plethora of rare and unusual treasures, including antiques from the Victorian, Art Nouveau, Art Deco, and Retro eras.

67 MacLeay St, Sydney NSW 2011

Owned and curated by Nick Cadey, a sense of intrigue for the unusual and curious is woven into the fabric of this Paddington shop. Browsing the store feels like taking in a museum with a delightful friendly atmosphere and no pressure to buy; let Nick talk you through the extensive collection, masterfully explaining the story of each object from 1930s science fiction magazines to Aboriginal message sticks.

346 Oxford St, Paddington NSW 2021

Ugly Duckling Rustic & Vintage Furniture

This family operated business has all your hand-crafted furniture needs covered; specialising in repurposing recycled timber and vintage furniture. The perfect destination to countrify your home, Ugly Duckling stocks only the best in rustic, country and vintage items. Think cuckoo clocks, gilded cabinets, and wooden stools- anything that can give your home a sparkle of old-world charm.

26/2 Richard Cl, North Rocks NSW 2151

Salvage 42

Venture out of the city to Forest Lodge and head through the little red door into this antique wonderland. Whilst browsing the selection of oddities, take time to admire the quality of item preservation and the impressive displays of ornaments. Make sure to visit regularly as the stock changes every week!

1/42 Ross St, Forest Lodge NSW 2037

Lunatiques

Open for exploration seven days a week, venture into the antique jungle of Lunatiques, Sydney’s largest warehouse for a bespoke shopping experience. With the tagline ‘crazy for anything old’, Lunatiques represents a collaboration of artists, creators, and dealers and boasts the title of world’s largest vintage and antique chandelier stockist. If you’re looking for something ultra-rare, the warehouse team will be more than happy to supply you with custom-made tables and furnishings for a truly unique design.

2 Kent Rd, Mascot NSW 2020

An organised mess of antiques and vintage props and providing services in buying, selling, renting and consignments; this characterful joint has it all. Known for their exclusive discounts, the friendly team may offer a killer deal when you purchase multiple items, so this is a great place to get bang for your buck.

585 King St, Newtown NSW 2042

addvintage

In a homely corner of Parramatta, addvintage supplies the best in modernist furniture, including retro, Danish and Eames-era furnishings, and collectables. The family-run business lovingly restores antiques, taking pride in expert craftsmanship and personally tailored customer service. The fabulous team aims to cater to individual style and budget, making addvintage the ultimate destination for a wholly personalised shopping experience.

117 Parramatta Rd, Annandale NSW 2038

Juliet’s Balcony

Sustainable style is all the rage, and Juliet’s Balcony has stepped up to the plate with its enormous range of pre-loved furniture. Specialising in mid-century Australian items inspired by the Scandinavian and Danish modernist style, this outlet is the place to find the likes of work by George Korody, Paul Kafka, Rosando and Dario Zoureff. Open Friday-Sunday.

423 New Canterbury Rd, Dulwich Hill NSW 2203

tangerine & teal

The brainchild of Kiwi sisters Vanessa and Sacha, tangerine and teal houses a plethora of mid-century modern furniture which the duo restore and re-home. Nestled within the collection can be found works by legendary historic designers from Otto Larsen to Fred Lowen, and if that’s not enough to entice a visit, the team also offers pick-up and drop-off services, reupholstering and wood and veneer repairs.

1/8 Orchard Rd, Brookvale NSW 2100

Vintage Industria

Vintage Industria has made it their mission to take the hassle out of antique shopping. Browse their online store or make an appointment to have a wander around the Alexandria showroom to secure easy access to aged leather armchairs, industrial mirrors, and Hamptons and Loft style furniture. Each collection seeks to recapture an earlier era of high-quality furniture craftsmanship and features unique, hand-picked antiques, each with individual flair.

211/ 35 Doody St, Alexandria NSW 2015

