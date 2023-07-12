13 Best Sydney Menswear Shops You Need In 2023

Written by Luc Wiesman

Men’s fashion in Sydney – Sydney, arguably one of the best cities on earth, with its sprawling surfing beaches, plentiful sunshine and superb nightlife thanks to a number of awesome cocktail bars, is also home to some seriously stylishly dressed men.

But do you keep up with the Joneses in the style stakes? The only way you can, by going shopping. But where do you start if you’re not sure which menswear stores stock the clothing that suits you best and will improve your style game tenfold?

Fear not, for we here at DMARGE know Sydney like the back of our hand, and so are able to bring you this list of the best menswear stores the city of Sydney has to offer. What’s more, don’t think for a moment that if something doesn’t quite fit you, then you can’t buy it, as there are also a number of clothing alternation stores around the city that can adjust the fit in no time at all.

Acne

161 King Street Sydney – $$$

Located right in the heart of Sydney’s city is the Swedish brand, Acne. Possibly known more for its women’s fashion boutiques, the odd menswear shop like Acne can be found. Acne is really the brand of the moment for me. Their t-shirts are killer, as too are their jeans and track pants. Well worth a visit to see what’s on offer.

Standard Store

503 Crown St, Surry Hills – $$$

Established in 2011 by Sydney based husband and wife team Nicola and Orlando Reindorf, The Standard Store is full of gems plucked from the rails of Paris’s hippest ateliers and New York’s undiscovered warehouses, London’s most tucked away workshops. Labels like Kitsune and Sunspel are picked with love and stand apart from the masses.

P. Johnson

7 Walker Ln, Paddington – $$$$

While we’re on the topic of suits, you must simply book an appointment with P. Johnson tailors. The epitome of classic Italian tailoring, Patrick will have you looking like a spiff and ready for Pitti Uomo in no time. Lead time for a new suit is about 8 weeks but time flies when you’re being awesome.

Venroy

58 William St, Paddington – $$

Another local legend is Sydney’s very own Venroy. Known originally for swimwear, Venroy now stocks a very affordable and well-designed range of beachwear. The range includes linen trousers and shirts as well as lighter jackets and knits for those cooler Summer nights.

M.J Bale

2/14 Martin Pl, Sydney – $$

Australian-made and a mecca for both suits and casual menswear. Founded by Matt Jensen, M.J Bale as become a stable for easy to wear and style menswear. Chinos, shirts, knitwear and sharp Japanese-made suits.

Incu

24/500 George St, Sydney – $$

Whilst you’re at The Galeries Victoria shoot across the way and check out hiptster’s paradise, INCU. It’s the place to get fresh brands like Paul Smith, Saturdays Surf NYC and loads of others. No visit to Sydney is complete without a visit to INCU. They also have a store down Paddington way if you’re not in the city.

Belancé

Shop 1/3 Sussex Street, Barangaroo – $$

BELANCÉ was established in late 2012 as a destination for men’s accessories with a passion for unique design. The store, located in Paddington, offers niche brands sourced from all over the world with a strong emphasis on local designers. As well as timeless accessories, BELANCÉ offers a Made To Measure service by The Black Label.

A.P.C.

The Galeries, 500 George St Sydney NSW 2000

A.P.C. remains one of the best casual menswear labels on the planet. Originating from France, the menswear label has opened up in Surry Hills. They stock a great range of t-shirts, sweatshirts and denim all with that quintessential French style and flair. We recommend checking out their print sweatshirts for easy Sunday mornings.

Onepointsevenfour

5 Glenmore Rd, Paddington – $$$$

Looking for new sunglasses? Or perhaps you’re a little short-sighted like me. Then look for further (pun!) than Onepointsevenfour in Paddington. It’s a must-visit every time I’m in the area. They stock a wide range of brands which you won’t find in most retailers. A personal favourite brand of mine is Cutler & Gross which Onepointsevenfour have a great range of.

Orlebar Brown

79 Gould St, Bondi Beach & 500 Oxford St, Bondi Junction – $$$

Arguably one of the best men’s swimwear brands in the world has opened its doors in Bondi (and Noosa). Orlebar Brown hails from London and has fast become the biggest player in high-end beachwear for men. Their shorts come with a five-year warranty and to be honest are the best around. And their t-shirts… the best to wear on the beach. They’re located on Gould St in Bondi.

Song For The Mute

1 Glebe St, Glebe – $$$$

The brain child ofItalian-trained fashion designer Lyna Ty and graphic artist Melvin Tanaya, Song For The Mute is a direction menswear label that’s unique and super luxury. Worn by the likes of Lupe Fiasco and stocked in some of the world’s most exclusive boutiques it’s a store not to be missed in Sydney.

Nudie Jeans

35 William St, Paddington – $$

Make no mistake when it comes to denim, it’s really had to go past the Swedish brand Nudie. They’ve dominated the denim scene for close to 10 years and show no signs of slowing down. They have a cool little store tucked away on William St in Paddington. Stocking a range of jeans and jackets, it’s a must go destination for your denim essentials. They even have a repair shop there where you old Nudies can get some love.

Harrolds

188 Pitt St, Sydney – $$$$

While you’re at Westfield Sydney stop past the iconic and super cool Harrolds. Harrolds has quickly become the destination in Australia to buy mens luxury brands. Moncler, YSL, Tom Ford and more can all be found in this stunning shop. Staff are positively lovely and coffee or San Pellegrino on arrival never disappoints.