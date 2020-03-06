Top Gun Star Miles Teller Spotted Wearing ‘Classified’ Rolex At Lakers Game

We’re now accustomed to seeing myriad celebrities sitting courtside at basketball games rocking various designer label clothes and some of the finest watches known to man. The latest man to continue the trend is none other than Miles Teller, who is set to star in the upcoming movie Top Gun: Maverick as the son of ‘Goose’ from the original 1986 movie.

Spotted attending a game between the LA Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers on March 3rd 2020, the Whiplash star could be seen sporting a Rolex Day-Date, the likes of which can easily compete with the multitude of other courtside timepieces. The Day-Date in question is the 40mm, 18ct yellow-gold version, reference number 228238, complete with black dial and three-piece link President bracelet.

But as the name of the watch suggests, the headline feature is the Day-Date function. When it was first released in 1956, Rolex was the first watchmaker to produce a watch that spelled out the day of the week in full. It’s a feature that has since been mimicked by sister company Tudor, and others such as Breitling and Hamilton. The current generation Day-Date model is powered by Rolex’s own 3255 movement, which has a power reserve of three days and is “insensitive to magnetic performance.”

It’s a high-end timepiece for sure, with a matching price tag of AU$51,550. For his visit to the Staples Center however, Miles decided to team his luxury timepiece with a decidedly casual outfit of a Grateful Dead band t-shirt, light-wash jeans, and a baseball cap.

We would tell you where Miles got his Rolex from, but it’s classified, and if we told you, we’d have to kill you.

