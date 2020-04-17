Watches of Switzerland Launches Australia’s First Online Boutique For Luxury Watches

Companies and retailers all over the globe are having to adapt the way they reach their customers in response to the pandemic. Watches of Switzerland is one of the latest to announce its new approach, jumping to an online retail channel.

It’s the first time Watches of Switzerland Australia has allowed its customers to purchase watches directly from its site, and the move to e-commerce makes it the first authorised online retailer for a number of high-end watch brands.

Sam van der Griend, Managing Director said, “It is with great pride that we have furthered our relationship with many of our key partners by expanding our offering to online at watchswiss.com.”

“In a changing world, the longevity of the partnership between Watches of Switzerland and its brands can boldly be seen in this initiative. As an authorised online retailer, we can convey the trust and professionalism that we provide in our boutiques to many of our existing and new clients in a secure and convenient way.”

“It is another exciting chapter for us, and one we look to evolve over the years to come.”

Watches of Switzerland will begin its online offerings with models from IWC Schaffhausen and Panerai (along with complimentary express delivery). Any and every model WoS has in stock will be made available for purchase. Some models will still be susceptible to wait times, including any configurations that aren’t in stock. However, you will be able to enquire for these models via a webchat with a representative.

Timepieces from A. Lange & Söhne, Jaeger Le-Coultre, Piaget and Vacheron Constantin in “the coming weeks.”

You are still able to visit Watches of Switzerland boutiques around Australia, but they are currently operating on a “by appointment only” basis, for both sales and after-sales services.

