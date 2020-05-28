Cristiano Ronaldo’s New Haircut Could Be This Summer’s Big Haircut Trend

Whenever we feature Cristiano Ronaldo here at DMARGE, it’s usually got something to do with a new workout routine that you can replicate in an attempt to get yourself just as fit as arguably the greatest living footballer. Today, however, things are a little different, as the Juventus forward may have just given us a glimpse into the changing world of men’s hairstyles.
Ronaldo, like a few other big-name footballers (here’s looking at you, Becks) has always been one to change up his hairstyle on occasion – nowhere better exemplified than when he let his girlfriend cut is recently – but it’s fair to say his looks haven’t always been to everyone’s taste (although we’re sure he’s been singlehandedly keeping Brylcreem in business). His latest look however is a little more universal, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see many guys adopting it in the coming months.
The image in question was posted on his Instagram feed on the 27th May, accompanied by the caption “Approved?” – perhaps the usually-confident man from Portugal is more insecure than we thought – to which it has received hundreds of comments indeed approving of the wavy new look.
His wavy locks are a far cry from the slick-backed look of his Real Madrid days, and gone is the small man-bun he’s been seen sporting on several occasions since donning a Juventus jersey. It’s not a million miles from the look he was rocking when he joined Manchester United for the 2003-4 season as a young 18-year-old, just without the blonde highlights.
It certainly looks more indie than what we’ve come to expect from Ronaldo, which makes it more appealing to a wider audience. Don’t be surprised to see a wave of waves in the coming months when you walk down the high street (when lockdown restrictions ease, of course).