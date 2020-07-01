Many people wear nice watches just to stunt on people, but the best watch flexes are subtle ones; ‘if you know, you know’. And Tudor’s a Swiss watchmaker who embodies this more than anyone.

Founded in 1926 by Hans Wildorf, the founder of Rolex, Tudor from the get-go developed fantastically reliable, beautiful watches at a more accessible price than their Rolex stablemates, earning the moniker ‘the everyman’s Rolex’. That’s not to say Tudors are just ‘bargain Rolexes’, however – Tudor as a brand has a distinct identity and are well-regarded in their own right.

Already starting on such a high note, Tudor have gone on to develop a reputation for exceptional technical watches, their models making their ways to the wrists of American, French and South African military operators; British polar explorers; and celebrities like David Beckham and Will Smith, just to name a few. Tudor has always been a highly-regarded brand in Australia – during the brand’s financial troubles in 90s, Tudor was forced to pull out of many overseas markets, but its popularity in Australia helped keep the heritage brand afloat.

In 1969, Tudor introduced a divers’ watch with a blue dial and bezel. The other sports watches in the collection were soon attired in blue, immediately creating a lasting aesthetic hallmark known as ‘Tudor Blue’. Tudor was adopted by the French Navy in the 70s, and started a long tradition of naval association for Tudor.

Tudor’s newest release, the Black Bay Fifty-Eight “Navy Blue” follows in this tradition with its navy blue dial and bezel insert. The deep navy blue perfectly complements the classic technical design of the watch, letting its crisp details really pop.

The Black Bay Fifty-Eight has become a bonafide icon. The modern incarnation of Tudor’s storied Submariner line that established its naval credentials, it’s one of the best watches pound-for-pound an enthusiast can invest in.

This edition of the Tudor stalwart is incredibly versatile. Whether worn with a classic NATO strap or more conventional bracelet, this Black Bay Fifty-Eight can be dressed up or down, or even taken into the water (although you’d best make sure you’ve got it done up nice and snug, you wouldn’t want to dive in and lose a beauty like this).

Technical Specifications

39mm steel case with polished and satin finish

Movement: Manufacture Calibre MT5402 (COSC)

Power reserve of approximately 70 hours

Steel screw-down winding crown

Waterproof to 200m (660ft)

Unidirectional rotatable bezel in steel with 60-minute graduated disc in matt blue anodised aluminium and silver gilded markings and numerals

Domed sapphire crystal

Riveted steel bracelet with polished and satin finish, with folding clasp and safety catch

~5,000 AUD (3,455 USD)

The Fifty-Eight is good enough for David Beckham too

Turns out the Tudor tapped their brand ambassador to with the launch of this new timepiece. David Beckham posted this photo earlier of the new Fifty-eight and what looks to be some new blond hair too.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCF_P6rBQwi/

