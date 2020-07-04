Epic ‘Car Enthusiast’ Mansion Hits Market In Lake Macquarie With Wine Cellar Dreams Are Made Of

There’s privacy then there’s privacy. And it doesn’t come much better than this. A stunning peninsula property with a car showroom, helicopter access and a lavish six-bedroom home just went up for sale in Lake Macquarie, NSW.

The property at 7 Foreshore St in Eraring is expected to see bidding “around the current lakeside record of $4.25 million,” Realestate.com.au reports.

Sitting on 2.73 hectares of private Lake Macquarie waterfront, Mandalay (it has even got a name) is built with every last detail – and more – in mind.

Speaking of ‘more’ – the place features a Mayweather-esque car showroom. In fact, we’d argue it almost puts the 50-0 boxer to shame.

Realestate.com.au calls it “clearly a standout,” with space for 13 vehicles “in a set up that resembles a museum more than a garage.”

There’s also a game’s room with a bar and space for a snooker table, as well as a wine cellar, sauna and a two-bedroom self-contained suite (lucky granny).

The property is owned by a Newcastle businessman and has already seen interest from parties including an international sporting star.

Realestate.com.au reports the property’s agent, Chris Smith of McGrath Toukley has said, “It is completely irreplaceable, there is no other property around the Lake Macquarie waterfront like this.”

“It has nearly 500m of waterfront access and the home is almost half an acre of the highest quality renovation I have seen.”

“The owner commutes to and from the property with his helicopter,” he added.

Other features include a grand main chambre with dual walk-in wardrobe, an ensuite and private balcony, as well as a double stone waterfall bench in the kitchen.

Naturally, there is direct access to lakeside walking trails, fishing spots and water sports, and it’s just 30-minutes via helicopter to Sydney.

The hammer drops on Saturday the 8th of August.

Godspeed, you magnificent bastards.

