Bell & Ross’ New Diver’s Watch Is More Colourful Than Saint-Tropez In The 70s

In a world where every high-end watchmaker has a diver’s watch in their collection, Bell & Ross’ pieces stand out thanks to their distinct ‘squared circle’ design. The Franco-Swiss brand, known for their minimalist, military instrument-inspired timepieces, is a refreshing and unique brand that deserves more attention than it’s given.

In contrast, Saint-Tropez does not want for attention in the slightest. The jewel of the Côte d’Azur and one of the world’s most iconic resort towns, Saint-Tropez is the opposite of minimalist. Loved by the rich and famous, its heyday was arguably in the 60s and 70s, when it was host to filmmakers, musicians and artists of all stripes. It was and remains a vibrant, luxurious, playful place, backdropped by the brilliant hues of the Mediterranean.

RELATED: Ultra Wealthy Making Quick Return To These Exotic Destinations, According To Luxury Insider

The spirit of these two French icons – Bell & Ross, and Saint-Tropez – come together in the new limited-edition BR-03-92 Diver Orange (ref. BR0392-D-O-ST/SRB), an exciting new watch which marries 70s Gallic flair with modern technical wizardry and military iconography in a vibrant, tidy little package.

What makes it so 70s, you ask? It’s the orange dial. Orange dial watches first debuted in the 70s, and it’s that era’s playfulness that Bell & Ross captures through this colour palette. If you think about the 70s, it’s one of the colours that first comes to mind, from fashion to cars to the sunset-bleached aesthetic of a 70s summer. Of course, orange is also the colour of maritime safety – worn by divers during missions, and seen on life rings, boats and other naval artefacts. The ocean itself is filled with oranges, too: clownfish, coral, octopi, seashells…

Advertisement

From a technical perspective, the orange dial makes this BR-03-92 particularly legible, as well as visually distinct from the rest of Bell & Ross’ offerings (as well as from just about every other diver’s watch on the market right now).

Advertisement

Water-resistant to 300 meters, the BR-03-92 Diver Orange utilises the calibre BR-CAL.302 self-winding automatic movement, based on the Sellita SW300-1: a time-tested movement that brands like TAG Heuer, Baume & Mercier and IWC Schaffhausen also use.

Its stainless steel case is designed to withstand the rigours of underwater exploration, and also features a soft iron cage to increase the watch’s resistance to magnetic fields. The BR-03-92 Diver’s crown is screwed down to withstand the pressure at great depths and equipped with a guard that guarantees complete protection against impacts and optimal water resistance, plus a rubber insert for improved ergonomics. As a further guarantee of flawless water resistance, the Diver Orange’s sapphire crystal (which also has an anti-reflective coating) is an impressive 2.85mm thick, compared to the 1.5mm on the classic BR 03-92.

The Diver Orange is available with two straps: a woven black rubber with a steel pin buckle, or an ultra-resilient orange synthetic fabric which allows the watch to be quickly and ergonomically adjusted over a diving suit thanks to a Velcro closure system.

This exclusive limited-edition model – limited to only 250 pieces and exclusively available for purchase in Bell & Ross’ boutiques or on its online platform – will delight collectors and Casanovas alike. Whether you’re looking to impress an it-girl as you drink pastis by Saint-Tropez waves, dive to the depths of the deep blue sea or just looking for a distinctive, masculine-looking watch that’ll impress even the pickiest watch fans, the BR-03-92 Diver Orange should be the next addition to your collection.

Technical Specifications

Ref. BR0392-D-O-ST/SRB

Movement: calibre BR-CAL.302 (automatic mechanical)

Functions: hours, minutes, seconds and date

42mm satin-finished and polished steel case

Unidirectional rotating steel bezel with 60-minute scale and black anodised aluminium insert

Orange dial features appliqué metal indices with Super-LumiNova inserts + metal skeletonised Super-LumiNova-filled hands

Water-resistant to 300 metres

~8,000 AUD

Read Next