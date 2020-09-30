Matt Damon normally cuts a stylish figure. The 49-year-old actor’s youthful looks and crisp wardrobe belie his age, and the highly-acclaimed actor shows no signs of slowing down.

However, he’s just been spotted with a nasty new look, snapped on the set of his latest project, period flick The Last Duel, with a hair cut popular only in the Dark Ages… and Australia.

That look? The rattiest mullet and beard combo this side of Mount Druitt.

While we appreciate that he’s only sporting the look for the film, it still boggles the mind. Judging by Twitter, we’re not the only ones shocked.

AND MATT DAMON’S UGLY ASS WITH A MULLET?? THROW THE WHOLE MOVIE AWAY — jdw’s pringles ✿ kyra (@TH3VVITCH) September 29, 2020

“If they made him all sexy and hero looking and gave Matt Damon a mullet with bangs then that’s fucked up. Hair matters! Lol,” another Twitter user wrote.

While mullets are not a uniquely Australian phenomenon, there’s perhaps no other country where they’re as prolific as the Land Down Under. A symbol of ‘bogan pride’ and a quintessential artifact of Australiana, the ‘dirty’ humble mullet is reviled and loved in equal measure.

Indeed, a town in country New South Wales hosts a ‘Mulletfest‘ which regularly attracts hundreds of competitors, and Australian icons like Shane Warne, Mel Gibson and John Farnham have all rocked the ‘dirty’ look at different points in their career.

Matt Damon’s no stranger to flirting with ‘bogan’ haircuts. There’s even a Twitter account dedicated to the ‘Comic Book Guy‘-tier ponytail he’s rocked a few times.

The Last Duel, directed by the legendary Ridley Scott and starring Damon alongside Star Wars’ Adam Driver, Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck, is currently being filmed in Ireland. Set in 14th century France, the drama/thriller is scheduled to be released on October 15, 2021.

