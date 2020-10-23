Football megastar Cristiano Ronaldo is always playing with on trend looks. Whether he’s showing us how to dress for summer, how to shred for summer (no matter how unachievable) or his questionable taste in watches, the arguably greatest player ever is a role model for many.

Here at DMARGE, we regularly cover Ronaldo’s ever-changing hairstyles. Hell, we even predicted the fresh cut he debuted in May would be the talk of summer. It seems, however, that those trendsetting days are over – for a good couple of months, at least – as the Portuguese striker recently revealed he’s shaved his hair clean off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Oct 22, 2020 at 5:28am PDT

Arriving late to the isolation party and looking almost unrecognisable without his trademark slicked-back locks, Ronaldo, who is currently serving 14 days in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday 13th October 2020 – and has reported having tested positive for a second time on Wednesday 21st October – was instead following the at-home haircut trend that many men have succumbed to in mid-2020.

It is, in fact, the second time Ronaldo has shown us the results of an at-home haircut. Although given the results from the previous occasion in which his girlfriend took the clippers to his famous follicles were a little less than successful, he’s played it safe this time around with a complete shave.

Never one to shy away from the camera, however, a second video shows Ronaldo being filmed by a friend (on the other side of some glass) working out on an exercise bike. He wouldn’t want to let his enviable rig go to waste, would he? Looking in high spirits and grinning from ear to ear, the ball-controlling trickster gave the camera a thumbs up to show he’s doing just fine. He accompanied the video with a caption written in Spanish, which roughly translates to the following.

“Success in life is not measured by what you achieve, but by the obstacles you overcome.”

When you consider the state of his home gym and the views he’s afforded, we imagine overcoming the obstacles presented by COVID won’t be too arduous for the Juventus talisman.

The necessary isolation measures have forced Ronaldo to miss out on some games for both Juventus and Portugal, although under UEFA ruling, only needs to test negative 24 hours before the planned match against Barcelona on Sunday 28th October in order to be deemed fit to play.

It’s claimed Ronaldo hasn’t exhibited any symptoms while in quarantine, although as we’ve seen throughout the spell of the pandemic, is not a clear indicator of a negative test.

