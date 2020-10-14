Lebron James Secures GOAT Status With $325,000 Richard Mille Watch

In case you’ve been living under a rock these last few weeks, the 2019-2020 NBA season playoffs have just wrapped up, with the Los Angeles Lakers beating Miami Heat in the finals to nab their first NBA championship in a decade.

It’s been an exciting finals series, with names like Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo duking it out in fierce style. But many would argue that the Lakers’ win was a foregone conclusion, seeing as they have LeBron James: widely considered not only one of the best basketballers active today but straight-up one of the greatest of all time.

The 2020 NBA Finals added some significant silver to LeBron’s already expansive collection: not only is it his fourth NBA championship but he was also named the NBA Finals MVP for the fourth time too – becoming the first player in NBA history to be named Finals MVP with three different franchises (the Lakers, the Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers).

Needless to say, LeBron’s on a bit of a high right now. That might be why he was spotted sipping wine, proudly displaying a Richard Mille on his wrist: an RM11-03 Automatic Flyback Chronograph worth around $325,000.

Richard Mille watches have fast become the celebrity athlete’s watch flex of choice. Not only are they incredibly expensive, flashy timepieces, but they’re light on the wrist and eminently wearable (thanks to the unique material technologies the brand uses) – perfect for the discerning sports superstar.

LeBron’s RM11-03, outfitted with a lairy green fluoro strap, features a brushed titanium case, skeletonised automatic movement and a large, central date indicator. The RM11, one of the brand’s most popular models, is arguably the quintessential Richard Mille. LeBron’s been spotted wearing the watch a few times this year, notably during playoff press conferences – he also owns another, candy-blue RM11-03 ‘Jean Todt’.

In other Richard Mille news, the brand has just released another collaborative model with Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal, who just snapped up his 13th French Open title in dramatic style, beating Serbian great Novak Djokovic on Oct 12.

