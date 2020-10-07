The world’s coolest neighbourhoods for 2020 have just been revealed, and the ranking shows a significant silver lining to what has been an ultra-tough year.

Compiled by Time Out, 2020’s ‘world’s coolest neighbourhood’ list comprises 40 scintillating suburbs, and is based on the responses of more than 38,000 city-dwellers (who answered the annual Time Out Index survey.

This unprecedented year the magazine focussed on the idea “it’s cool to be kind.” The upshot? A list of trendy places where neighborliness is king, and communities and businesses have pulled together to thrive despite adversity.

As always, food, fun, art, culture, atmosphere and personality have been taken into account too.

The top 10 are as follows.

Advertisement

10. Marrickville, Sydney

It’s not just $28 coffees and Doc Martins; Marrickville has epic neighbourly vives too. Time Out also highlights Marrickville’s diversity of culinary offerings: from Vietnamese street food and vegan pizza, to craft beer.

9. Haut-Marais, Paris

CNN describes it as “the northern, bleeding edge” of the more touristy Marais historic district. Time Out describes it as the epitome of cool (“To Parisians, it feels like this neighborhood practically invented the cocktail bar”). Names of its establishments and winding streets (think: Little Red Door speakeasy and Bisou) give you the rest of the picture.

8. Dennistoun, Glasgow

“Bordered by the Necropolis, the M8 and railway lines, Dennistoun feels like a secluded [urban] island in Glasgow’s East End,” Time Out states. It is now a gentrifying hodgepodge of students and working-class longtime locals

“Community spirit is fostered by initiatives like the Zero Waste Market – a refill grocery shop that prepped handy boxes of food essentials during lockdown,” (Time Out).

7. Shaanxi Bei Lu/Kangding Lu, Shanghai

From sleepy settlement to humming hub, Shaanxi Bei Lu/Kangding Lu has more cafés, bars and restaurants than you can throw a foodie at. While traditional lane houses and old-school noodle shops still survive, there are also now roller skate bars and natural wines places.

6. Wedding, Berlin

A neighborhood in Berlin’s northwest known for throbbing discos, Wedding also has some chilled side streets and refreshing great outdoors options (see: Plötzensee lake) and Michelin star restaurants.

5. Yarraville, Melbourne

Victoria has been struck by the pandemic harder than any other Australian state. At its heart is Melbourne where, though the year has been immensely challenging, community spirit remains strong. According to Timeout westside suburb Yarraville embodies this.

“Two lockdown stories sum it up. Firstly, Yarraville local Lee Smith-Moir started adding adorable ‘happy signs’ on walking tracks in the area to cheer up locals during the state’s second lockdown. Then there was skater Belle Hadiwidjaja, who has been roller-skating through the streets in rotating costumes to keep families entertained on their daily walk,” (Time Out).

4. Bedford-Stuyvesant, New York

While Manhattan made headlines for absurd “let them eat cake” scenes earlier this year, Bedford-Stuyvesant, Time Out claims, became, “New York’s greatest incubator of the future.”

“Long a cultural centre of the city’s Black population, Bed-Stuy served as a main hub for Black Lives Matter protests. In the face of devastation brought on by Covid-19, it gave birth to mutual aid networks like Bed-Stuy Strong to protect its most vulnerable members,” Time Out reports.

“Meanwhile, local businesses have opened their doors to the streets, melding private and public space and building bonds of togetherness in a new urban social compact.”

3. Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong

CNN Travel once called it, “Hong Kong’s new cultural capital.” Time Out’s analysis this year would appear to confirm that statement. The city is also “home to some of Hong Kong’s most deprived communities and has been a key battleground in the 2019-2020 protests” (CNN).

2. Downtown, Los Angeles

Is it possible to write a ‘world’s coolest’ list without including downtown LA? A perennial pick, Downtown, Los Angeles this year became LA’s “supportive soul” according to Time Out.

“It was in this resurgent city center that shocked residents gathered to mourn after the death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant,” CNN reports, and it was here that residents came to make their voices heard after the death of George Floyd.

1. Esquerra de l’Eixample, Barcelona

Near the university. Sprawling. Energetic. The coolest point on Barcelona’s grid, according to Time Out is l’Eixample, which falls between the touristy Dreta de l’Eixample, and the more residential Esquerra de l’Eixample.

During Barcelona’s lockdown the courtyards of Esquerra’s apartment blocks “became focal points for the city’s energy – as in the pop-up Hidrogel Sessions, in which residents dressed up in costumes and organised mass dance parties from their balconies,” Time Out reports.

Read Next