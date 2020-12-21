Ben Simmons Secures The Bag With Luxurious Louis Vuitton Luggage

Few Australian basketball players have enjoyed the same success or celebrity as Ben Simmons.

The 24-year-old Melburnian has been wowing basketball fans since the age of 15, the year he nabbed an Australian Institute of Sport scholarship and represented Australia at the 2012 FIBA Under-17 World Championships. Since then, he’s played for Louisiana State University in the NCAA, the Australian national team and most notably the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA, where he’s been for the last four years.

Widely regarded as one of the most accomplished athletes in the sport and easily one of the best Australian basketballers of all time, Simmons has always carried a lot of expectations on his shoulders. But if you’re carrying all that baggage, you may as well do it in style – as Simmons revealed last week.

Photographed boarding a plane with 76ers teammate Danny Green, Simmons was ready to travel in luxury, toting a Louis Vuitton travel bag and scarf; a VLONE x NAV ‘Bad Habits But Good Intentions’ hoodie and Fear Of God Essentials track pants.

While Louis Vuitton might be more famous these days for its ready-to-wear fashion – thanks to the influence of the prêt-à-porter maestros that have headed up creative direction at the French luxury house, such as Marc Jacobs, Kim Jones and most recently Virgil Abloh – the 166-year-old atelier was founded as a luggage and leather goods manufacturer, and still remains the final word in luxury luggage.

Not all Louis Vuitton bags are made of leather, however. Some of the earliest Louis Vuitton products were made with canvas, and Simmon’s bag appears to be made of felt, with leather trim.

It’s been a tough week for Simmons, who’s endured gossip that the 76ers wanted to trade him for the Houston Rocket’s James Harden – a rumour Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers has been quick to shut down, Fox Sports reports. At least he’s got some LV to take his mind off things…

