Just when you thought the budget airline ‘race to the bottom’ was over; this. EasyJet will now charge you to use the overhead bins.

EasyJet is one of the most profitable airlines in the world and with this “sneaky new charge” to be enforced from February 2021 “they’re set to get richer,” news.com.au reports.

From February 10th 2021, all customers who wish to use the overhead bins will be charged $47 for the privilege of doing so, on all of EasyJet’s flights.

Those who have already booked flights beyond those dates will be exempt from the change.

From February the 10th though, while passengers will still be allowed to bring one bag on board (as they currently are able to do) for free, if it doesn’t fit under the seat in front of them it will incur the $47 cost and placed in the overhead baggage compartment.

Very disappointed to see that @easyJet have decided to follow Ryanair on the race to the bottom. I’m very disappointed. pic.twitter.com/RSLEZqoXOb — Newcastle Flyer🇬🇧 (@NewcastleFlyer) December 1, 2020

The airline is currently one of the few airlines which permits all passengers to bring on a suitcase measuring 56cm x 45cm x 25cm, with no weight limit.

From next year though this will be reduced to 45cm x 36cm x 20cm.

EasyJet has dubbed this latest change a ‘Hands Free’ policy, claiming it will help “give customers certainty of what they will have with them onboard” and improve punctuality.

Various Twitter users are not convinced, however, taking to the platform to express their disappointment.

Arghhhh @easyJet was one of my fav airlines for the great service & prices. Why be arseholes and do this? It’ll go on the exclusion list when looking for flights. pic.twitter.com/hqSK88DgE3 — Danny (@dannyroddenuk) December 1, 2020

“Very disappointed to see that @easyJet have decided to follow Ryanair on the race to the bottom. I’m very disappointed,” one wrote.

“Arghhhh @easyJet was one of my fav airlines for the great service & prices. Why be arseholes and do this? It’ll go on the exclusion list when looking for flights,” wrote another.

