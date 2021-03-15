Harry Styles’ Awkward Grammys Moment Proves We’re Still Struggling With 2021

We’re three months into 2021 but in many ways, it feels like we’re really just fifteen months into 2020.

The Spicy Cough continues to dominate virtually every aspect of day-to-day life, from economic woes to travel restrictions and even basic human interaction. We’ve quickly grown used to wearing face masks and dousing ourselves in hand sanitiser but something we’re clearly still struggling with is the handshake – as Harry Styles has demonstrated.

The 27-year-old singer, actor and modern-day heartthrob was captured sharing a rather awkward moment with pop star Billie Eilish at the 63rd Grammy Awards over the weekend, one you’ve no doubt seen (or experienced) countless times yourself over the last twelve months.

Eilish goes for a high-five, palm outstretched; Styles has his elbow out for the elbow-tap; the pair end up going for a cringe-inducing mix of the two with Eilish tucking her arm under his. Yikes.

We saw virtually the same scene play out last year at the Austrian Grand Prix between Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc and one of his pit crew. Guess not even celebrities are immune from the awkward ravages of COVID-19.

RELATED: Formula One Photo Captures Awkward Problem Every Man Must Endure In 2020

Other than this brief, awkward moment, Styles was at peak form at the Grammys, treating the audience to a spirited rendition of his single Watermelon Sugar (which also won the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance) and impressing the paparazzi with a number of characteristically outlandish Gucci-heavy outfits. Eilish herself took home the top gong of Record of the Year for Everything I Wanted as well as the Best Song Written for Visual Media for No Time to Die, the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film of the same name.

Styles wasn’t the only men’s style icon at the Grammys. Other highlights included Post Malone in a Chrome Hearts ensemble, Big Sean in Ermenegildo Zegna and Anderson. Paak’s incredible jacquard blazer.

RELATED: Post Malone’s ‘Inkcredible’ Four Year Transformation Shows Effects Of Tattoo Addiction

While this year’s Grammys still had a conventional ceremony, many nominees attended virtually – another result of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Attendees, both virtual and in-person, still got done up to the nines, the famously stylish awards not failing to disappoint.

Beyoncé dominated this year’s awards, receiving a whopping nine nominations and winning four awards, becoming the most-awarded woman in Grammys history.

Other big winners included Taylor Swift (Album of the Year); Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas (Song of the Year); Megan Thee Stallion (Best New Artist) and Kanye West (Best Contemporary Christian Music Album, bizarrely).

Read Next