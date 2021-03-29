Lewis Hamilton Unveils ‘Winning’ Fashion Collaboration In Bahrain

The 2021 Formula One World Championship kicked off over the weekend in Bahrain, much to the delight of F1 fans around the globe.

Naturally, all eyes were on Lewis Hamilton: the reigning driver’s champion and widely considered the Greatest Of All Time, Hamilton’s dominance in the sport is unparalleled. After a few teething issues during pre-season testing, fans’ anticipation to see how Hamilton would perform during the first race of the season was palpable.

Thankfully, Hamilton didn’t fail to disappoint – but we’re not talking about his race performance. Hamilton isn’t just the world’s best driver but he’s also one of the most fashionable celebrities on the planet, full stop. Not only did he wow on the track, but his pre-race outfit was particularly crisp and bodes well for his 2021.

Decked out in all-black (just like Mercedes’ 2021 car), Hamilton looked staunch rocking some of his own merch and some chunky Louis Vuitton ‘Trainer’ sneakers. But what was really interesting about his look was the sunglasses he was wearing: a pair of Police specs from his collection with the Italian fashion brand.

Beating Michael Schumacher’s records, making waves in the fashion world, bringing back his hair from the brink of death… Is there anything Hamilton can’t do?

Hamilton’s always been known for his eclectic taste in sunglasses. For most of 2019 and 2020, he could be seen rocking a pair very similar to these ‘Lewis 06‘ sunnies in the Police collection. Frustratingly, the pair he was spotted with before the race in Bahrain hasn’t been released yet, it seems – so fans might have to wait a bit until they hit the market in order to steal his style.

The Bahrain Grand Prix was yet another win for Hamilton – but it was by no means an easy fight, having to fend off fierce competition from Red Bull’s Max Verstappen who started in pole position. Verstappen came second with Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas filling out the podium in third.

Next up in the F1 schedule: the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, on the 16th to the 18th of April.

