Luxury Hotel Opens On The Side Of Bali Untouched By Most Australians

Ubud, Canggu and Seminyak may be Bali’s ‘happening’ hives (for tourists), but the other side of the island hides an old faithful you may have forgotten: Sanur.

Sanur was one of Bali’s first tourist honeypots, and has both a rich history and a relaxed ~vibe~. Though it still struggles with overtourism (and has a Green Tourism Plan to counter it) Sanur is relatively quiet compared to Seminyak or Kuta (and relatively neglected, in terms of press coverage, of late, compared to say, up and coming luxury destinations like Nusa Dua).

Sanur beach comprises several quiet stretches of sand and is home to some of the island’s oldest hotels and boutique resorts.

Andaz Bali has now sprung up into their midst. Bucking the neu-age destination trend, the Andaz Bali opened its doors in Sanur on April the 9th.

Andaz Bali sits next to the Hyatt Regency Sanur-hotel in Bali (that has also been through big renovations recently) and its opening marks the arrival of the Andaz brand into Indonesia.

The Andaz offers “a contemporary take on the traditional Balinese village and its way of life” and is located in the heart of Sanur, a quaint seaside village known for its old-world charm, picturesque beaches and spectacular sunrises,” Business Wire reports.

Sanur is located along Bali’s south-eastern coastline, just a 20-minute drive from Bali’s Denpasar airport (and a similar distance from Kuta).

The area has various attractions. Sanur is home to everything from a museum to private nature conservation missions. There are also temples, kite festivals, cruises, diving and – up the road at Keramas – world-class surf on offer. There is also snorkelling and swimming.

“As we continue to offer our guests new and immersive ways to rediscover Bali, we are honoured to introduce the Andaz brand to Sanur, where Indonesia’s first Hyatt-branded hotel opened more than 40 years ago,” said David Udell, group president, Asia-Pacific, Hyatt.

“Andaz Bali is our first Andaz resort in Asia, adding to the brand’s growing urban portfolio in the region which includes Seoul, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Singapore, Tokyo and Xiamen.”

“From the resort’s residentially inspired architecture and interior design to the food and music, Andaz Bali juxtaposes the calm and timeless spirit of Sanur with an energizing approach that inspires guests,” said Rina Mariani, general manager, Andaz Bali. “Our colleagues absolutely adore this village, and enjoy sharing their favourite beach hangouts, restaurants and activities so our guests can experience Sanur the way a local would.”

The place is laid out in a low rise cluster style. According to Luxury Travel Advisor, “the guest accommodations and facilities are spread across a tropical landscape following the cardinal directions, which play a significant role in the Balinese Hindu religion.”

“Andaz Bali offers a myriad of settings to suit different moods – from the tranquil Dukuh area, a secluded village within a village where banyan trees and Garden Villas stand side by side to the vibrant ocean-facing main pool deck located by the Fisherman’s Club beach bar.”

The Mrs Sippy of Sanur? You be the judge…

Designed by the Bangkok-based Tierra Design and Tokyo-based Spin Design Studio, Andaz Bali has 149 guestrooms, including 18 Garden Villas and four Beach Villas.

The rooms, suites and villas are designed in modern Balinese style, using locally sourced materials like andesite stone, marble, bamboo and teakwood. Prices start at $326 a night.

“Each room has a private balcony overlooking the garden, ocean or lagoon,” Luxury Travel Advisor reports. “Steps from the beach, each of the 6,221-square-foot, two-bedroom Beach Villas offer an outdoor terrace, a spacious living room, a swimming pool and in-villa check-in.”

As for food, the resort’s ‘tongue teaser de resistance’ – Fisherman’s Club – is a contemporary take on a Jimbaran seafood dining experience (beach club style).

Finally, to get your wellness kick, head on over to the Shankha Spa in the adjacent Hyatt Regency Bali where you can relax with treatments inspired by Balinese healing traditions. Shankha Spa also has a fitness center, sauna, steam room, boiling and freezing plunge pools, a yoga room, an adults-only pool and a small boutique and lounge.

Sounds damn good. Now all they need is for Bali’s most prolific tourist to return…

