Football Superstar Mbappé Redefines ‘Parisian Style’ With Pre-Game Outfit

When Kylian Mbappé first played for Paris Saint-Germain back in 2017, it was a rare homecoming moment in the very international world of professional football.

A native of the City of Lights, Mbappé has proven to be a real asset for his team and French football more broadly: since he’s been with PSG, he’s been incredibly successful, breaking records after records and also securing a spot on the French national team. Mbappé’s forthright personality and indisputable skills have garnered him praise throughout the footballing world, and he’s inarguably one of the sport’s biggest talents.

He might also be one of the sport’s most stylish figures – although you’d expect nothing less from a Parisian gentleman. Just take this outfit he was rocking just before PSG’s quarter-final match against legendary German team Bayern Munich on Thursday morning. An effortless blend of high and casual fashion, Mbappé’s understated style proves that Parisians really do know how to dress.

Blending elements of both high and ‘low’ fashion in a characteristically playful way, Mbappé paired a slim Hugo Boss suit, dark cardigan and white collared shirt (very classy) with some Nike Dunk Low sneakers (the ‘People’s Jordans’); a PSG cap and mask (gotta rep the team) and what looks like a Hublot Big Bang chronograph of some description (we reckon) it’s the Original Steel 44mm).

The only thing more brilliant than Mbappé’s sartorial chops was his performance against Bayern, actually. PSG triumphed over the Bavarians 3-2 to end their Champions League winning streak, with Mbappé scoring two of those goals.

Mbappé was buoyant after the hard-fought match, relating “I love this type of game. They haven’t always gone my way and maybe they won’t in the future, but I’m not here to hide. I love this kind of game and being decisive,” BBC Sport reports.

PSG’s next game will be a Ligue 1 matchup against Strasbourg on Sunday, followed by a second Champions League game against Bayern on Wednesday.

