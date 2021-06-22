The following article was produced in partnership with IWC Schaffhausen.

In only a short few decades, the IWC Schaffhausen Big Pilot’s Watch has cemented itself as one of the most iconic watch designs ever made.

First re-introduced back in 2002 and informed by IWC’s long history of producing instrument watches, the Big Pilot is instantly recognisable: the utilitarian, ultra-legible dial, the signature large conical crown and, unsurprisingly, its rather large size… There’s no mistaking a Big Pilot.

When you’ve got such a classic on your hands, there’s a strong temptation to just rest on your laurels. If it ain’t broke don’t fix it, right? Well, IWC haven’t done that. 2021 has seen the enterprising Swiss watchmaker introduce a radical and hotly anticipated update to the Big Pilot that’s already caused a stir among watch aficionados.

Meet the IWC Schaffhausen Big Pilot’s Watch 43: an authentic interpretation of the iconic design that maintains everything you know and love about the Big Pilot while introducing a few key innovations many fans have been crying out for.