American Man’s Disgusting Nutrition Hack Could Get You Shredded

No sooner have we spoken about Joe Rogan indulging us with his latest and somewhat gross choice in superfood – if you haven’t yet read our other article, Joe eats liver for its high nutritional value – Ancestral Lifestyle founder Brian Johnson has outdone him by a fair margin. In fact, you could go so far as to say, his win is in the bag.

How do you ‘out-gross’ liver, you may ask? The answer: testicles.

In a video that the squeamish may find hard to watch, Brian has recently taken to Instagram to show himself chowing down on a set of gonads, straight from a mammal. He doesn’t say which animal exactly lost his masculinity so Brian could have a “snack,” but judging by the size of them, we’d wager they’re from something like a bull.

He takes away the membrane (because that would just be too disgusting if he ate that as well), and takes a couple of generous bites out of the testicle itself. While it may not be uncommon for animal testicles to be consumed as delicacies around the world – in America and Canada you can get a dish known as “Rocky Mountain Oysters,” which are actually deep-fried, boiled or sautéed testicles – Brian decides to eat his (or rather, the animal’s) completely raw.

Although, in a secondary video in which he challenges some friends to eat raw testicles, he does season them with a pinch of salt and some balsamic vinegar, c’est magnifique.

He captions his latest post post: “Traditional peoples and early ancestral healers believed that eating the organs from a healthy animal would strengthen and support the health of the corresponding organ of the individual — also known as “like supports like.”

“For instance, the traditional way of treating a person with a weak heart was to feed the person the heart of a healthy animal. Likewise, the traditional way of treating a person with low virility (low testosterone, low libido, low fertility, etc) was to feed the person the most virile parts of the animal (chiefly the testicles).”

“Social norms are… well… just that. If you want more, you have to become more, so stretch yourself, leave the comfort of the cave, do something drastically different (for the betterment of you, and the betterment of humanity), and break new ground like a good evolutionary hunter does.”

Brian recently came to our attention as someone who lives, what he dubs, an Ancestral Lifestyle, i.e. literally living like our ancestors. This means finding food in nature, or at least, eating it in the same ways they would have done, without their fancy ovens and skillets. He combines this with rigorous workout routines, and the visual results speak for themselves. The man is huge.

Meet the man who gets huge, living like our ancestors, in the video below.

So, while it may be a disgusting thought to tuck into some testes, they could make all the difference in helping you get absolutely shredded.

He adds in another video that “pre-game for Olympians, was to eat testicles, our gladiators, ate testicles, need I say more?”

There isn’t a huge amount of research into the nutritional value of testicles compared to other animal organs (although there is plenty that weighs up the benefit and risks of eating raw meat), although Thrillist does attest to their benefits: “these organs are so rich in vitamins, minerals, and protein, it’s a wonder why gym rats don’t blend them into workout shakes.”

Beamzen adds that there is around 26g of protein per 100 gram serving of bull’s testicles, along with a good serving of zinc, and as Healthline states, low levels of zinc can be a contributor to erectile dysfunction. You’re unlikely to find animal testicles in the aisles of your local supermarket, but next time you take a trip to the butcher, ask if you get your hands on some ghoulies, to at least give them a try.

