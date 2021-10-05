Jaeger-LeCoultre Celebrate A Watchmaking Milestone With Slick Nicholas Hoult Short Film

Jaeger-LeCoultre is often called ‘the watchmaker’s watchmaker’: reference not only its reputation as the watch industry’s pre-eminent movement designer and supplier but also emblematic of the fine timepieces they themselves produce that appeal to even the most discerning customers.

It’s perhaps no surprise, then, that they boast one of the most diverse ranges out of any brand on the market: from sports watches like the Polaris Mariner to refined dress pieces like the Master Ultra Thin. But their most famous watch is easily the Reverso. First introduced in 1931, the Reverso is an icon of the watch world, with its novel rotating case and timeless Art Deco design. It can only be called enduring: few other watches have remained so popular and relevant nine decades after their debut.

To celebrate the watch’s 90th anniversary, Jaeger-LeCoultre has collaborated with British actor Nicholas Hoult – a friend of the Maison since 2017 – on a beautiful short film, titled The Turning Point. Filmed in Switzerland by French director and cinematographer Théo Gottlieb, it is a quietly beautiful reflection on life’s turning points, as the name implies – with the Reverso’s signature complication a fitting allegory for those pivotal life moments.

Watch ‘The Turning Point’ below.

The forest you can see Hoult traversing in the film is actually the famous Vallée de Joux: the birthplace of Swiss horology; the spiritual home of all watchmaking and, unsurprisingly, Jaeger-LeCoultre itself. Being nestled in such stunning natural surroundings, it’s easy to see how JLC is able to come up with such inspiring horological creations.

Hoult, who’s perhaps best known for his roles in Skins and the X-Men series, shares that he has a particular affinity for the Reverso, relating that “the two faces really express my life: the character I play when I work, and the person I am when I’m not working.”

Speaking of which, the watch he wears in the film is the Reverso Tribute Duoface Tourbillon (ref. 3926480): one of the most complex and luxurious versions of the classic watch. Crafted from platinum and featuring a hand-wound flying tourbillon movement, the two faces of the watch offers up two unique aesthetics, with the obverse featuring a classic sunrayed blue dial, and the reverse exposing the Geneva striped movement, both sides showing off that impressive flying tourbillon.

