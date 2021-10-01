James Bond Director Cary Fukunaga Spotted Wearing A Watch Even Classier Than 007’s

It’s Bond season, baby!

After a number of setbacks and delays, No Time to Die – the hotly-anticipated 25th James Bond film and actor Daniel Craig’s last stint as the famous fictional spy – finally had its world premiere at London’s Royal Albert Hall earlier this week. (It was originally planned to come out at the end of 2019!)

It’s also a bit of a landmark picture. With this film, his fifth appearance as 007, Craig is officially the longest-serving Bond, having filled the character’s shoes for 15 years. (Roger Moore is the second-longest serving, having starred in 7 films across 12 years). It’s also the first time a Bond film has been directed by an American: Cary Joji Fukunaga, best known for directing Beasts Of No Nation and directing/executive producing the first season of True Detective.

While we haven’t seen the film ourselves yet, by all accounts, Fukunaga’s done a bang-up job. He’s also nailed the brief when it comes to what watch to wear on the red carpet. Bond films are all about the watches so you’ve got to come prepared if you’re going to direct one… And that, he did.

Fukunaga was spotted at the film’s Monaco premiere wearing a Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Nonantième: an incredibly classy watch that would be perfect Casino Royale attire and one that would give 007 a bit of wrist envy, we wager.

First debuted by actor Benedict Cumberbatch earlier this year, this Reverso is rather special rendition of the iconic Art Deco dress watch. Its core conceit is its two time-telling faces: its obverse featuring a beautiful sunray silver dial as well as a large date window at 12 o’clock and a moonphase aperture at 6 o’clock, elegantly incorporated into the seconds counter.

RELATED: ‘House Of Gucci’ Watch Fail Suggests Al Pacino Has A Time Machine

Then, flip over the Tribute Nonantième, and you’ll expose a 1930s-esque digital time display on the reverse, which similarly includes a day-night indicator. Minimal and unconventional, it allows the radiant pink gold of the Tribute Nonantième to really shine, as well as giving the wearer a dramatic stylistic alternative to the obverse face.

In short, it’s a truly refined, gentlemanly piece that just screams Bond. If Fukunaga’s taste in watches is any indication as to his filmic taste, we’re in for a good show when No Time to Die hits theatres.

Check out the best on-screen Bond watches of all time below.

Read Next