Queue Jumper! Mark Wahlberg Rocks Patek Philippe Everyone Wants

Mark Wahlberg’s a big man with an even bigger watch collection.

The 50-year-old actor, producer, former rapper and fitness fanatic has a well-established love for expensive timepieces, with the Bostonian having a real penchant for two brands in particular: Rolex and Patek Philippe. Especially Patek Philippe.

Wahlberg owns literally dozens of pieces from what’s widely considered the most presitigous watchmaker on the planet, from iced-out Nautiluses to Grand Complications chronographs. Needless to say, he’s probably got a very good relationship with his AD – which is probably how he was able to get his hands on the Swiss brand’s most talked-about new release.

In a video shared to his Instagram yesterday, Marky Mark can be seen wearing the new ref. 5905/1A-001: a landmark timepiece for Patek that is easily a future classic. At first glance, it seems like classic Patek fair – a complicated yet relatively sober chronograph that also features an annual calendar. But there’s more to the ref. 5905/1A-001 than meets the eye.

Firstly, it’s made of stainless steel and features a stainless steel bracelet. Patek don’t make a lot of stainless steel watches – indeed, the brand’s President Thierry Stern has admitted that steel watches only represent about 30% of the company’s annual output, Gear Patrol relates. Most of those would be Aquanauts and Nautiluses, too, so for Patek to push the boat out with a new fully stainless model from their Complications range like this is rather unusual (and no doubt intended to draw attention away from those aforementioned sports watches, which face unsustainable demand).

Secondly, it’s got a green dial. 2021 truly has been the year of the green dial, with many of the industry’s biggest players unveiling high-profile new releases with the verdant colour: Audemars Piguet, Cartier, Grand Seiko, Panerai, Piaget, TAG Heuer, Tudor… The list goes on. Patek themselves released a green dial version of the Nautilus earlier this year, too, a boxfresh example of which selling for silly money in what’s become one of the most controversial events in recent Patek history.

This isn’t even the only 5905 Wahlberg has in his collection. Last year, the Hollywood heavyweight was spotted wearing a ref. 5905P-014, which like the ref. 5905/1A-001 has a green dial – but is instead crafted from platinum and mounted on a leather strap. A 25-piece limited edition celebrating the 150th anniversary of famed Irish jewellers Weir & Sons, that watch is worth close to US$1 million. (Conor McGregor owns one, too).

In comparison, the ref. 5905/1A-001 retails for $59,140 – but good luck getting on the waiting list if you haven’t dropped the same sort of money Wahlberg has at a Patek boutique.

