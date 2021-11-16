Traveller’s ‘Sickening’ Giza Travel Hack Leaves The Internet Divided

Genius travel hack for seeing Giza pyramids, according to travel blogger Kimmie Conner

We all know it’s bad to illegally climb Egypt’s pyramids. But what about eating KFC in eyeshot of them?

Speaking of such a spicy topic… travel blogger Kimmie Conner has gone viral over a tongue-in-chicken video taken in Giza.

The video? She recently shared a Giza travel hack on her TikTok account, which shows you how to see the ancient Pyramids in an uncrowded setting and with a good view. Oh and “just buying one burger is a lot cheaper than getting to some of the other views and is a lot cheaper than paying taxis or camels,” she says.

Calling it the “most ridiculous Giza pyramids hack you’ll ever hear,” Conner explains: “outside the exit there’s a pizza hut and a KFC with this view. Would you believe they actually have a view from the top… You go in and order some shitty food; walk up to the top.”

“Sure there’s other rooftops around but this one is completely empty and you have it all to yourself.”

She also claims it’s: “One of the most central restaurants in Giza,” recommending you “save expensive restaurants for sunset and [save some] fries for walking around.”

“You’re welcome.”

Conner is not the first person to notice KFC Giza’s epic view, with one Redditor posting in the r/pics forum three years ago, claiming to have had “the best KFC meal of my life,” accompanied by a photo of their meal in the foreground and the pyramids in the background. The post sparked a similar debate to the one started by Conner’s TikTok video.

Image Credit: Reddit user: u/bkobayashi

Conner’s light-hearted video was taken seriously by some social media users, who were furious 4,540 years of history might be looked at with a zinger in one hand and fries in the other.

One “Daily Inspiration” TikTok account (@repurposeyou) said: “I’m sicked by the fact that they have KFC and a Pizza Hut, like there was not other food you could decide upon.” The same user then clarified: “It wasn’t against you! Lol I’m talking about why couldn’t the destination have better food.”

Conner responded to this by saying “I just picked a random comment to make the reply but there were tons of them [comments slamming her choice to eat KFC in Giza].”

Going through her original video, the polarising nature of eating KFC in Giza becomes clear. Some thought it was hilarious and said she should have spent more time on the fries (and less on “those triangles”) and others critiqued her choice, decrying how prolific KFC has become.

“So you’re telling me that you travel to Egypt to eat KFC? Why girl?” one TikTok user wrote.

Others were more complimentary. One wrote: “Top-level travel hack.” Another shared a travel hack of their own, saying that a KFC in Barcelona gives you a great view of the Sagrada Familia.

Another said they used to go to local restaurants for breakfast or lunch but “ugh I would waste so much time.”

Conner’s video has now gone viral, with many major news sites around the world reporting on it in recent days.

