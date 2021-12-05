John Legend Does The Unthinkable With Combat Boots

John Legend is indeed rather legendary as one of the best-dressed male celebrities on the planet. In particular, the 42-year-old singer, multi-instrumentalist and EGOT’s suit game is rather impeccable – but sometimes his taste in shoes raises a few eyebrows. Case in point: his latest fit.

In attendance at Nordstrom’s flagship New York department store for the launch of his collaborative footwear collection with iconic boat shoe brand Sperry, Legend paired a grey tweed Bottega Veneta suit and open-necked shirt (a classic John Legend look) with a pair of black combat boots from the aforementioned collection.

Suits with combat boots? That’s a risky style move. But he actually looks pretty slick. These boots were made for walkin’…

Sperry’s known more for making boat shoes and duck boots rather than combat boots, so these stompers are something rather different for the brand. Legend apparently designed them in collaboration with his long-time stylist David Thomas, who’s the man responsible for his consistently on-point suiting.

Legend’s well-known for his love of boat shoes, actually (probably why he linked up with Sperry) and loves pairing them with suits – take this outfit he wore in summer last year. Boat shoes aren’t necessarily something you’d think of pairing with suits, but they can work rather well. Take a leaf out of Legend’s book: pair your boat shoes with high-hemmed, tailored trousers and wear invisible socks (or none at all).

In fact, the only thing Mr Legend loves more than boat shoes and suits is watches. Check out some of the coolest pieces from John Legend’s insane watch collection below.

