Watch The New Daniel Craig James Bond Documentary For Free

It seems just like yesterday that Daniel Craig was announced as the new James Bond, taking over from previous Bond, Pierce Brosnan. And yet, here we are, over 15 years later and Craig is stepping away from the famous spy he’s now played in five box-office smashing and critically-acclaimed films. It’s a bittersweet moment; Craig was a damn good Bond but it is exciting to ponder which actor will be cast as 007 next.

In celebration of Craig’s last time playing James Bond — in the recent film No Time To Die — a documentary in which Craig candidly and fondly looks back on his time playing the beloved character with Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli has been released. The special 45-minute retrospective also includes never-before-seen archival footage from all of Craig’s Bond films from Casino Royale to No Time To Die.

The official poster for the James Bond documentary. Image Credit: Special Treats Productions/Eon Productions/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

While the documentary, called Being James Bond, was previously available on Apple TV, it has just been released onto Youtube so viewers can access finally it for free. Being James Bond seems to cover everything from the criticism Craig received when his Bond casting was first announced in 2005 — many were outraged that he had blonde hair and thought he was too old — to how emotional shooting Craig’s last scene as Bond was.

Craig’s voice trembles slightly as he discusses his departure from the Bond series:

“Let’s be honest, leaving this role is not easy. It’s a really difficult thing to do.” Daniel Craig

Producer Broccoli highly praises the way Craig had a new approach from previous Bond actors and played Bond in a grounded and gritty way; so much so that she can’t even fathom what’s next for James Bond: “I cannot imagine Bond after Daniel.”

It’s not all sadness though; Being James Bond truly celebrates the last five Bond films and provides an interesting insight into how Craig prepared for the role, how he would argue for script changes if he didn’t agree with a certain scene, and that overall he’s truly pleased with what his James Bond accomplished.

“I look at the films and I’m genuinely proud of every single one of them. I know we’ve done our best.” Daniel Craig

If you want to take a look at the inner workings of the last five Bond films with its star Daniel Craig, make sure you watch Being James Bond; which you can do so for free below:

