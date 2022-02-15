Kevin Hart Teases Unreleased Audemars Piguet Watch At Super Bowl Party

People sometimes say Kevin Hart is in love with himself, but actually, he’s in love with the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak.

The 42-year-old funnyman owns literally dozens of examples of the ultra-desirable (and rather expensive) horological icon. Just about every case material and complication you can get the damn watch in is represented in his collection: steel, gold, tourbillons, open-worked dials… You name it, he’s probably got one.

Needless to say, he’s probably got a pretty good relationship with his AP dealer, and we’re sure the brand is appreciative of his dedicated boosting. Maybe that’s why the superstar has been able to get his hands on a particularly attractive, yet-to-be-released variant of the Royal Oak.

Hart was spotted at a pre-Super Bowl LVI party held by Michael Rubin, the billionaire founder of sports apparel brand Fanatics, wearing an unreleased Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Automatic Chronograph in black ceramic. It’s a particularly handsome take on the Royal Oak formula, and one we hope will make it to dealers soon.

Images: Getty / @watchanalytics. Keep in mind this is just a render of the watch, not an official image.

Presumably, it’s part of the ref. 26240 family of Royal Oak chronographs, meaning it’d be powered by AP’s in-house calibre 4401, boast a 41mm case size that’s 12mm thick, and feature the same ’50th Anniversary’ gold automatic rotor that all Royal Oaks produced this year will feature.

The combination of the black ceramic case and bracelet with a matching black ‘Grande Tapisserie’ dial and rose gold highlights on this Royal Oak is pretty nifty and very luxurious. It also contrasts nicely with the white ceramic Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar Kevin already has in his collection…

AP’s recent black ceramic models have proven to be exceptionally popular, so you can confidently assume that if this watch does make it to production (i.e. that it’s not a one-off made especially for Hart, which is not outside the realms of possibility) that they’ll be snapped up pretty quickly. Well, quicker than most Royal Oaks already move.

Steel ref. 26240s start at 30,300 CHF (~32,740 USD / 45,790 AUD) and yellow golds go for around 70,000 CHF (~75,640 USD / 105,790 AUD), so you can assume this model will be priced somewhere between those two extremes. Watch this space.

