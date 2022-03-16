Robbie Williams ‘Inspired’ By Shane Warne’s Sudden Death

Australians and cricketing fans alike were left deeply saddened by the sudden death of Shane Warne. Warne, considered one of the greatest bowlers in cricket history, died of a heart attack just over a week ago.

Family, friends, celebrities – such as Warne’s ex-fiancée Elizabeth Hurley – and fans flooded social media with touching tributes for the late Aussie cricketer. The latest to praise and pay respects to both Warne’s career and personality is British pop star, Robbie Williams. Williams told ABC News during an interview regarding his recent biopic, Better Man:

“… Seldom does somebody transcend their sport and transcend that tribalism because it’s genetically encoded in us to hate the other lot. With Shane, he belonged to everybody. He belonged to England, he belonged to Australia, he belonged to the world.”

Robbie Williams has expressed his condolences for Shane Warne’s family and that the sudden death has forced him to re-evaluate his own life. Image Credit: Getty Images

Williams went on to say that Warne “had that thing, that quality, that just lifted him several levels above everybody else as a personality, as a heart, and as a soul.”

The singer and guitarist, best known for his hit songs Angels, Feel and Rock DJ, also confided that Warne’s death really made him re-evaluate his own life and priorities.

“It’s so massive when something like this happens that makes you take stock of where your life is, who you are, what you are, and what you want to be and what you want to do with your day, and what you want to do with the rest of your life.”

The legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne sadly died of a heart attack on March 4th.

Williams must have really been shaken by Warner’s death as he also told The Herald in an earlier interview:

“[Warne’s] passing has inspired me to think about life in a different way – and the fragility of life is terrifying.”

In all honestly, Williams’ comments are extremely relatable as the unexpected death of Warnie has left a major impact on most (if not all) of us.

