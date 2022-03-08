Style

Watch: Louis Vuitton, Gucci & Other Designer Brands Abandon Russia In Droves

Video footage of empty stores in Russian department stores show how top designer labels have exited the Russian market in dramatic fashion.

9 March 2022 by

The global backlash against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has has far-reaching consequences. Not only are many countries fighting with tough sanctions against Russia and some of its most powerful individuals, including President Vladimir Putin, but the corporate response to the invasion has been swift and noticeable.

Many consumer brands are exiting the Russian market – some because they want to avoid sanctions and Russia’s economic downturn, and others because they’re taking a moral stance against the invasion.

The diversity of brands has been noteworthy: car brands like Volkswagen, tech brands like Apple, even fast food outlets like McDonald’s… Now designer fashion and luxury brands are abandoning Russia too.

Footage captured at Russian department stores and shared by Rich Kids Of Instagram – an Instagram account that chronicles the disgustingly privileged life of the world’s 1%, many of which are the children of cashed-up Russian oligarchs – shows how top labels like Dior, Fendi, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Prada have quickly packed up shop, leaving behind eerily empty stores.

It’s a bit dystopian, seeing these normally sumptuous stores reduced to bare shelves. It’s not clear how or if many of these brands got product out of Russia – normally, luxury brands are notoriously protective of their goods and go to great lengths not to heavily discount or give away stock. There’s a non-zero chance that they just destroyed their stock instead of shipping it back to the West, for example.

RELATED: Australia’s Biggest Liquor Stores Ban Russian Vodkas From Shelves

It might look a bit grim but netizens don’t have a lot of sympathy for Russians being denied access to luxury shopping.

“Awwww, poor little rich kids won’t get their Louis Vuitton. So sad. Meanwhile, most people have actual real problems to deal with,” one commenter shared. We’d tend to agree…

Read Next

If so, subscribe to our daily newsletter to receive our top tending stories.

More from Style

Anthony Albanese’s ‘Glow-Up’ Suggests Australia Is No Place For Well-Dressed Politicians

TikTok Star Arrested By FBI: Wears Sneakers During Multiple Robberies

Andrew Garfield’s Mum Made Him Take A Banana To The SAG Awards

Australia’s Newest NBA Star, Josh Giddey, Is Also Our Newest Style Icon

Let’s Hope Joe Burrow’s Football Is Better Than His Fashion Sense

Not Even A Rolex ‘Batman’ Can Save Tom Holland’s New Style Direction

New on DMARGE