15 Best Australian Men’s Fashion Designer Brands

Australian men are pretty stylish, but what we don’t hear nearly enough about are the Australian brands making it big both nationally and abroad.

The world may not yet speak of Sydney Fashion Week with the same reverence it does about New York or Paris, but we can dream. In the meantime, let’s celebrate the cool Australian menswear brands helping to make that dream become a reality.

These are the absolute best Australian men’s fashion brands producing stylish and cool clothing that’ll make even a Louis V-obsessed bon vivant jealous. These brands were all founded and are now based Down Under, with most drawing upon Aussie culture for inspiration.

Whether you’re after casual wear or formal wear, minimalistic basics or urban street style; these Australian menswear brands have got you covered.