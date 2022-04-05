Lewis Hamilton’s Terrifying Remedy For A Busy Mind

Lewis Hamilton – the greatest Formula 1 driver of all time – may have won seven world championships (all well as taking out more Grands Prix, securing more pole positions and finishing on more podiums) than anyone else. But he’s not let all that success go to his head.

He’s not out there smashing cigarrettes pre race and soaking in champagne after: Hamilton’s vegan, in touch with his emotions and knows how to act classy in the face of agonising defeat. If that wasn’t baffling enough (for those of us who throw a temper tantrum when we so much as lose a game of tennis) he’s also quite open and honest about his mental health (a growing trend among athletes).

Speaking of which, Hamilton earlier today shared how he’s been clearing his mind in preparation for the Grand Prix in Melbourne. Currently in Dubai, Hamilton showed footage of himself skydiving, with the following caption.

“Had the best day yesterday. A very ideal way to spend a Sunday. I’ve been sky diving for a couple years now but naturally through the pandemic I didn’t get to go. Got 10 jumps in, learned something new each time. It’s such a great way to clear the mind, recenter and refocus on the week ahead.”

Watch Lewis Hamilton go skydiving in the video above

One cheeky commenter quipped: “Insurance and Mercedes throwing up each time.”

Another said: “As if going over 180mph in an F1 isn’t enough.”

This comes after, last week, Hamilton posted an Instagram story getting real about his slow start to this year’s season.

“It’s been such a tough year already with everything that is happening around us,” Hamilton wrote.

“Hard some days to stay positive. I have struggled mentally and emotionally for a long time, to keep going is a constant effort but we have to keep fighting, we have so much to do and to achieve.”

“I’m writing to let you know it’s OK to feel the way you do, just know that you are not alone and we are going to get through this!”

“A friend reminded me today, you are so powerful and you can do anything you put your mind to. We can do anything we put our mind to. Let’s remember to live in gratitude for another day to rise. Sending you love and light.”

