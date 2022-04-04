A380 Successfully Completes Historic Flight Powered By Cooking Oil

Airbus successfully completed two test flights at the end of March, in which an A380 proved it was possible to fly using cooking oil as fuel.

Airbus’ A380 test aircraft MSN 1 flew from Blagnac Airport in Toulouse, France, and flew for about three hours, operating one Rolls-Royce Trent 900 engine on 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

TotalEnergies provided 27 tonnes of unblended SAF for this flight. Airbus said i n a media release the SAF (which was produced in Normandy, close to Le Havre, France) was made from Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA) and was primarily made up of cooking oil, as well as other waste fats.

“This is the third Airbus aircraft type to fly on 100% SAF over the course of 12 months; the first was an Airbus A350 in March 2021 followed by an A319neo single-aisle aircraft in October 2021.” Airbus

CNN Travel reports that “Airbus then followed up with a second A380 flight, using the same cooking oil fuel, on March 29, flying from Toulouse to Nice. The second flight was to monitor SAF use during take-off and landing.”

An Airbus A380, which is the largest passenger plane in the world, completed a 3-hour flight on March 25 in France, powered by a type of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) made mostly of used cooking oil and fat. pic.twitter.com/6ju9ms0Sd3 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 1, 2022

This news had one outlet speculating “flying to Greece in the future could use cooking oil for fuel.”

Flying from Toulouse to Nice takes an hour and 10 minutes, according to Google Maps. So much further progress still needs to be made, presumably, before Airbus starts attempting long haul flights with cooking oil.

Airbus says that increasing the use of SAF will play a decisive role in achieving the industry’s ambition of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Some reports indicate that SAF could contribute between 53% and 71% of required carbon reductions, Airbus claims.

Read Next