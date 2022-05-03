Qantas CEO Alan Joyce Roasts Karl Stefanovic For Being A First Class Diva

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce has roasted news anchor Karl Stefanovic for his love of travelling first class.

The good-natured jibe was prompted after Joyce appeared on TODAY to talk about Qantas’ latest Project Sunrise announcement (direct flights to London and New York from Sydney, starting in 2025).

Watch Qantas CEO Alan Joyce roast Karl Stefanovic

Karl kicked things off by joking: “20 hours stuck in a plane with my 2 year old… are you trying to kill me?”

Joyce responded: “Well Karl, this will be the most luxurious aircraft we’ve ever put in the air, we’ll have only 238 seats on it compared to Qatar… to Cathay… with the same aircraft but over a hundred more seats and what we have for you, Karl – because I know you’re exclusively travelling first class – is the first class cabin will have its own bed, will have its own seat, will have its own wardrobe.”

“The only thing that’s missing is its own dunny mate,” Joyce quipped.

Move over Conor McGregor; it seems someone else has taken the ‘fastest on their feet’ mantle for 2022.

