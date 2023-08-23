Ange Postecoglou Calls Out “Closed-Minded” English Journalists For Their Clichéd Australian Responses

Written by Ben Esden

New Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has been charming the English media with every passing press conference since making the move to London. In a recent media huddle, Ange even enjoyed a little joke at their expense, after journalists gave him terrible cliched Australian responses.

It’s fair to say Ange Postecoglou has enjoyed his start to life in London. Since his arrival, he’s been able to galvanise a group of players bereft of confidence to play fast, attacking football that has enamoured the fans, and beaten Top 4 rivals Manchester United in the Premier League… all within six weeks.

It also helps that Postecoglou boasts an undeniable aura and charm; the Australian can seemingly disarm journalists and critics alike with quick one-liners and an awry wit that’s not usually common during the mundanity of press conferences.

Such is the appeal of Big Ange, that even rival fans are forgetting the tribalism that is so entrenched in English football, and looking over to Tottenham with envy at a man that represents his football club with pride.

WATCH The hilarious exchange between Ange Postecoglou and the English media below.

During a press conference before the Manchester United game last week, Postecoglou shared a hilarious exchange speaking with the English media, as he tried to recall one of the guests he had heard recently on Louis Theroux’s podcast.

“I think it was Sia,” said one journalist, after another had called out Peter Andre.

“No, it wasn’t mate. It’s a bloke, in a duet with Kylie Minogue. Come on!” Postecoglou responded with a smile.

Later, someone shouted, “Jason Donovan.”

“No, come on! You guys have got to open your minds, mate. You’ve got a very narrow focus.” Ange Postecoglou

“Nick Cave, thank you. Jesus,” the Australian coach said after it was revealed. “Talk about opening your minds, the most closed-minded people here! Jason Donovan and Peter Andre!”

It’s clear that while Postecoglou has garnered substantial support and admiration during his first month as Tottenham boss, there remains a long journey ahead to fully capture the attention of the English media and continue to shed light on Australia and its abundance of iconic figures.