Best Daily SPF Products For Men: Properly Protect And Nurture Your Skin

We may love living in a sunburnt country, but that doesn’t mean getting smashed in the face every day is a good thing. Sun damage is one of the biggest causes of aging… plus Mr. Skin Cancer.
Even if you’re only in the sun for a small part of the day the UV rays will be hitting your pretty face. If you’re working outdoors, it’s even more important to use a strong SPF product.
We’ve been advocates of using an SPF moisturiser for close to ten years. Which we can thank our mothers for, but there are still many guys who don’t make this part of their daily routine. That’s why we’ve rounded a selection of the products we use and can recommend with confidence to the DMARGE readers.
What to look for when buying a daily SPF product….
- Quality – You want to ensure the product is made by a reputable brand and is preferably endorsed by the Cancer Council (not always possible)
- Moisturising – Most sunblock is made for the beach and not everyday use, so pick something that’s made for daily face use.
- Protection – Anything SPF30 and above is what you should be looking for.
- Ease of use – Find a moisturiser which has SPF to make things easy
What our experts say
We asked skincare expert Olivier Duvillard his opinion on what to look for when choosing a daily SPF product for guys. Sunscreen is your skin’s best friend for preventing photoaging and maintaining youthfulness. Daily SPF 30 or higher application is crucial, even in Australia.
The key is finding one you’ll use consistently. Choose the right texture for you; all-in-one moisturisers with sunscreen are time-savers. Opt for SPF 15 for everyday tasks but use SPF 50+ for extended outdoor activities, even on cloudy days, as harmful UVAs penetrate clouds and glass, accelerating premature skin aging.
The Take Home
Sunscreen is a non-negotiable component of skincare for everyone, irrespective of gender. We’ve all got skin, and it doesn’t discriminate when it comes to the sun’s rays. They can wreak havoc on anyone’s skin, causing everything from sunburn to premature wrinkles and skin cancer. Make sunscreen a part of your everyday routine and choose wisely.
Aēsop's Sage & Zinc Facial Hydrating Lotion SPF15
ABOUT THE BRAND
This Aussie skincare company has become the global benchmark for premium skincare products since its launch in 1987. Set apart from the rest through beautiful graphic design, a genuine and industry-leading commitment to sustainability, as well as creating products that actually do what they say on the tin, Aesop is a win for your skin and the planet alike.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Zinc Oxide is the magic ingredient here, blocking out those damaging UV rays and keeping your skin shielded from sunburn or heat-induced irritation. The other big player is tocopheryl acetate which is a potent antioxidant, reinforcing the good work that the zinc oxide is already doing against the UV. The final big name is Sage leaf, which acts to soothe the skin should any irritation still occur and, as an added bonus, works as a natural exfoliant.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
We’ve incorporated Aesop into our daily routine for a year and it’s made a noticeable difference. It’s a bit of an all-star, guarding against both UVA and UVB rays while the sage infusion helps to soothe any alms you might be suffering as well. The fragrance is pleasant if pretty strong, but it fades after a little while. Aēsop’s Sage & Zinc Facial Hydrating Lotion SPF15 also doesn’t leave any annoying white streaks, and so is a great option for anyone looking for a premium one-stop shop.
Paula's Choice Super-Light Wrinkle Defense SPF 30
ABOUT THE BRAND
Paula’s Choice is fast becoming a household name and for very good reason. Not only do they have all the look-and-feel elements we like with our skincare products, but they’ve got the science-based development process to back it all up. They’re the no-fills real deal.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Bisabolol and Willow extract are the dream team working against skin inflammation while simultaneously taming irritation and redness. Their sunscreen also deploys Zinc oxide, just like the Aesop above, to ensure broad-spectrum UV defence. Finally, they include an antioxidant blend to shield your skin from those dastardly free radicals.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
It may sound cliche, but Paula’s Choice Super-Light Wrinkle Defense SPF 30 isn’t your typical sunblock. Holding off premature aging and the many perils of sunburn, it works seamlessly for all skin types and does a great job battling clogged pores and skin irritation too.
Lab Series Defense Lotion SPF 35
ABOUT THE BRAND
Lab Series made a name for itself at an incredible pace, emerging in 1987 but adapting to the digital age and all the clever marketing tricks therein faster than many of its competitors. Producing everything from cleansers to moisturizers and even shaving cream, their use of innovative technology to tackle skin issues across the spectrum is their USP.
WHAT’S INSIDE
You’ll notice a pattern emerging here: Zinc Oxide is the crucial ingredient, protecting skin from UV rays that cause sunburn and untold long-term damage. The addition of hyaluronic acid is where Lab Series sets itself apart, keeping your skin deeply moisturised long after you’re out of the sun.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
We’ve put the Lab Series Defense Lotion SPF 35 to the test and, in short, we’ve never looked back. It not only feels great on your skin but also gives you that photo-ready dewy look. A winner for all skin types, the best part is the total absence of greasiness after use. At SPF 35, you’ve got yourself a very reliable sunscreen to boot that won’t totally kill off your chance of getting a tan.
L'oreal Paris's Hydra Energetic Anti-Fatigue Moisturiser SPF15+
ABOUT THE BRAND
L’Oreal Paris has been the biggest name in beauty for decades and for good reason. Not only do they offer a whole range of products for hair, skin, makeup and much more, but they put them all together using industry-leading scientific research and innovative technology.
WHAT’S INSIDE
It may come as a surprise that this is the first time Guarana has popped up in this article. With its antioxidative properties, it protects skin from a range of potential issues while caffeine works to reduce the visible effects of sunburn and simultaneously soothes inflammation. Vitamin C lends a hand in further keeping the UIV rays at bay.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
This is a budget-friendly option that still does the job excellently. Hydra Energetic Anti-Fatigue Moisturiser SPF15+ is suitable for all skin types and provides broad-spectrum UV protection. Doubling as a moisturizer, it keeps your skin hydrated and – if you’re working a white-collar job — this one has the added win of a non-greasy feel that leaves no ghostly residue.
Grown Alchemist's Natural Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen SPF30
ABOUT THE BRAND
Grown Alchemist is on a mission to create eco-friendly products using ethically sourced ingredients and, to be frank, it’s doing a pretty decent job of it. Committed to sustainability and planet-focused production techniques in a way that many brands claim but few deliver, their Age Repairing Serum is flying off the shelves.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Rosehip oil is something of a multitasker, not only giving your skin a nourishing boost but also working to lessen those pesky lines that creep in with the years. Parsley Seed Extract is loaded with flavonoids that promote skin health and reduce redness while our old friend Zinc Oxide keeps the UV rays out.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Having just one Australian brand on the list didn’t feel right, so we decided to include Grown Alchemist’s Natural Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen SPF30 out of a latent patriotism. Like any sunscreen worth its salt, it offers protection against UVA and UVB rays while a plethora of hydrating compounds keep your skin supple well after you’ve stepped out of the sun.
Clinique's For Men SPF 21 Moisturiser
ABOUT BRAND
Clinique is something of an old-school player in the skincare game, having made its debut in 1968 with a simple brand mission: to create great skin. Clinique has certainly delivered on that vision, producing a massive range of products to suit any skin type or schedule.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Octinoxate, Oxybenzone, Avobenzone, and Octisalate are the UV-smashing dream team. Cetearyl Alcohol is also in the mix, helping lock in moisture and lend the product a welcome velvety texture.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
This list wouldn’t have been complete without Clinique. The name speaks volumes to skincare lovers and their Clinique’s For Men SPF 21 Moisturiser is a versatile product that works well whether you’re on the oily or dry end of the skin spectrum. It also works a double-shift, helping to repair the skin barrier and reduce inflammation while keeping the burn at bay.
SkinCeuticals Ultra Facial Defense SPF50+
ABOUT THE BRAND
Launched in 1994 under the guidance of Dr. Sheldon Pinnell, SkinCeuticals has nearly three decades of experience in the industry and boasts of science-backed development methods that make its products devastatingly effective.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Ecamsule is the first line of defence against short UVA rays that also helps to reduce the appearance of unwanted fine lines. Drometrizole Trisiloxane and bemotrizonol broaden the spectrum of UV defense to include longer but more powerful UVBs.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
At a robust SPF 50, this is a top-drawer contender. Beyond shielding you from harmful rays, it actively combats premature aging, reduces inflammation, and uses antioxidants to tackle stubborn wrinkles. SkinCeuticals Ultra Facial Defense SPF50+ is an all-around winner for your daily routine, ensuring you’re well-protected when you’re on the move.
Bulldog's Protective Moisturiser
ABOUT THE BRAND
Bulldog is all about making men’s skincare budget-friendly. Boasting environmentally friendly ingredients, you won’t find any artificial fragrances or colours in their products, so it’s a win for the sustainability savvy too.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Glycerin is essential for keeping your skin hydrated while green tea leaf extract is your bodyguard against free radicals. Aloe Vera extract adds a little extra moisture to soothe any unexpected redness.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Bulldog’s Protective Moisturiser is a must-have for those on a budget or who want a shamelessly masculine brand. While it might not have the highest SPF rating out there, it still provides solid protection against harmful rays.
Adore Beauty's Barely There SPF50+ Facial Sun Cream
ABOUT THE BRAND
Adore Beauty is one of the leading online retailers around the world, and we can see why. They’ve got a massive collection, covering hair, skin, and more, so you’ll be able to find whatever you need. They also have a trendy subdivision called ABLAB where they deploy innovative technology to create cutting-edge new products.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Octocrylene is their UV filter of choice, keeping skin safe from sun damage and hyperpigmentation. This next one is a mouthful, but hang tight: Methoxydibenzoylmethane further absorbs and reflects UV rays, while Tocopheryl Acetate is the antioxidant powerhouse that shields skin from free radicals.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
The Adore Beauty’s Barely There SPF50+ Facial Sun Cream is a breeze to apply and feels super lightweight on your skin. If you’re anything like us, you’re used to the morning routine of applying moisturizer and then sunscreen; this gem simplifies things as it’s a solid moisturizer too. The sunscreen can be used in conjunction with other products like the AB LAB B3 Balance Foaming Facial Wash or AB LAB B5 Bounce Conditioning Cleanser.
Mecca Cosmetica To Save Face SPF 50
ABOUT THE BRAND
Mecca Cosmetica, another Aussie brand, is a division of Mecca focused on high-end products. It’s a hot favourite among skincare enthusiasts for its extensive lineup that spans skincare, fragrance, and more.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Vitamin E acts as a guardian against scarring and melasma while Pomegranate Extract amps up collagen production, keeping acne at the door. Sodium PCA, on the other hand, wears many hats, moisturizing your skin and ensuring full absorption of all the other active ingredients.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
You’d be forgiven for thinking that the Mecca Cosmetica To Save Face SPF 50 was designed for women, given its feminised, makeup-bag-ready design. However, this is a winner for both men and women alike. To enjoy all its full benefits, remember to apply at least 20 minutes before stepping out into the sun. This gives the sunscreen time to properly bind to your skin and create an essential protective barrier.