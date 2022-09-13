Best Dressed Men At The 2022 Emmy Awards

The 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is almost over. And while one of the best things about the ceremony is seeing who gets to take a prestigious golden trophy home, what we love most about the Emmys is seeing celebrities walking the red carpet while serving some serious (as the kids say) ~lewks~.

And so, here’s our pick of the best dressed men at this year’s Emmy Awards…

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield earned his first Emmy nomination ever earlier this year for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series. The actor was nominated for his performance in Under the Banner of Heaven but has now sadly missed out on the win; Michael Keaton won for his role as Dr Samuel Finnix in Dopesick. But we’re sure Garfield isn’t too disappointed as he looked seriously dapper in a creamy white tux that he paired with round, dark-tinted sunglasses.

John Legend

The award-winning singer/songwriter John Legend performed his new song Pieces during the Emmy Awards ceremony tonight (or today for our Aussie readers). But before he took to the stage, Legend walked the red carpet – looking seriously suave – in a subtly patterned white tux paired with black dress shoes and an oversized black bow tie.

Jordan Temple

Jordan Temple, who produced Abbott Elementary, is up for an Emmy in the Oustanding Comedy Series category at this year’s ceremony (at the time of writing, the winner of this award hasn’t yet been announced). And the producer looked extremely cool sporting a dark emerald velvet tux, a high collared shirt, dark sunglasses and two watches.

Lee Jung-jae

The star of the hit Korean series Squid Game made history tonight as he won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series – he’s the first Korean actor to win this category at the Emmys. Jung-jae wore a classic outfit but added subtle touches of flair that elevated the overall look; for instance, his navy tux was embellished with silver studs and his black tie was made of leather.

Bob Odenkirk

Bob Odenkirk was also up for an Emmy award in the Oustanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category for his role in Better Call Saul but obviously missed out to Jung-jae. But the actor looked good by keeping things simple with a navy tux and black dress shirt. Although, we’re not too sure about the ‘dad style’ sunglasses Odenkirk is also rocking…

Anthony Carrigan

We must stress that this is a compliment: Anthony Carrigan looks like a Bond villain. An extremely stylish Bond villain, of course. The Barry actor, who was nominated in the Oustanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category (but sadly lost to Brett Goldstein for his role in Ted Lasso), wore a patterned black suit jacket with black trousers, boots and a black turtleneck.