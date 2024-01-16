‘Succession’ Star Brian Cox Reveals The Secrets Behind The Show’s Emmy-Winning Success

Brian Cox, the omnipotent star of the award-winning HBO drama Succession was speaking ahead of today’s delayed Emmy Awards in Downtown Los Angeles and revealed the secrets behind the show’s unprecedented success during this year’s Awards Season.

Succession excelled where so many other shows didn’t, ending after just four seasons to critical acclaim and establishing itself as one of the greatest drama series ever made.

The final season was a perfect chaos, with each evolving storyline reaching its dramatic conclusion in the most powerful and thought-provoking way. It’s no wonder the third episode, Connor’s Wedding, is now the highest-rated television episode of all time on IMDb.

During this year’s delayed Awards Season, the HBO original has dominated the stage and outperformed many of its rivals in almost every category.

At the Golden Globes, Succession took Best TV Series – Drama and added the Emmy for Best Drama Series at tonight’s ceremony. Australian star Sarah Snook won Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama – the second Golden Globe of her career – and was awarded her first Primetime Emmy at tonight’s event.

Kieran Culkin was honoured for his performance as the enigmatic Roman Roy and continued his clean sweep of the awards during this year’s Emmys, picking up Lead Actor in a Drama Series. British actor Matthew Macfadyen won Best Supporting Actor for his role as Snook’s on-screen husband, Tom Wambsgans.

Brian Cox, who stands tall as the patriarchal billionaire media mogul, Logan Roy, has revealed why the show has enjoyed so much success.

“Well I think it’s an original piece of work; it is essentially a satire,” Cox said at this year’s Emmys. “It’s about acquired wealth and what that does to people – and certainly it turned my TV family into a bunch of idiots. It’s brilliant, it’s a brilliant script and we had the best time ever. Great guys.”

Succession won six awards at the Emmys 2024 for Best Drama Series and Best Director, whilst Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen picked up awards for their performances in the show, adding to the four Golden Globes the show won earlier this month.