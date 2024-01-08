‘Oppenheimer’, ‘Succession’, ‘The Bear’; Here’s All The Big Winners From The Golden Globes 2024

At the 81st Golden Globes, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in Los Angeles, the biggest stars in Hollywood were recognised for their work over the past year, with Oppenheimer, Succession, The Bear and Beef taking home the biggest prizes of the night.

Considered by many to be the precursor to the Oscars set to be held in March this year, the Golden Globe Awards is the annual award ceremony presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and recognises and celebrates the best acting performances in film and television from the past year.

In recent years, films and television series such as House of the Dragon, The White Lotus: Sicily, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Succession have claimed the top prizes from the coveted awards ceremony.

But in 2024, just a few months after the SAG-AFTRA strikes that threatened to further derail proceedings reached an amicable conclusion, it was Christopher Nolan’s epic Oppenheimer that ended the night as one of the biggest winners in Hollywood… but we could’ve told you that.

Images: Getty

Cillian Murphy, in the titular role of J. Robert Oppenheimer, won Best Actor, whilst Robert Downey Jr. was recognised for his performance as Lewis Strauss, winning the award for Best Supporting Actor at this year’s Golden Globes.

“I knew the first time I walked on Christopher Nolan’s set that it was different,” Cillian Murphy said during his acceptance speech. “I could tell by the level of rigour, focus, dedication, and the complete lack of seating options for actors, that I was in the hands of a visionary director.”

Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan won Best Director for the first time in his illustrious career; the British director had been nominated six times since 2002 without taking home the prize, but after his latest biographical thriller about the birth of the atomic bomb grossed more than $1 billion USD (~$1.49 billion AUD) worldwide, expect to see Nolan sweep the top prizes this awards season.

Image: HBO

Elsewhere, HBO’s hit drama series Succession took Best TV Series – Drama, with Australian star Sarah Snook winning Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama; the second Golden Globe of her career.

Kieran Culkin won Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama for his portrayal of Roman Roy, the youngest child of billionaire media mogul Logan Roy in Succession, whilst British actor Matthew Macfadyen took home Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series for his role as Tom Wambsgans, Snook’s on-screen husband.

“I was nominated for a Golden Globe like 20 years ago,” Kieron Culkin confessed. “And when that moment passed, I thought, ‘I’ll never be in this room again.’ I accepted I was never going to be on this stage. But thanks to Succession…. this is a nice moment.”

Image: Hulu / FXP

Jeremy Allen White won Best Actor in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy for his leading role as Carmen Berzatto in Hulu’s hit drama series The Bear, which also took home Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy at this year’s ceremony.

“Wow, wow, wow. I can’t believe I’m in this room with all these people I’ve loved so much, admired so much for so long,” Jeremy Allen White said. “It’s unreal.”

Check out the full list of Golden Globe 2024 Winners below