Dillon Danis’ Vulgar Act P*sses Off Arsenal Fans Ahead Of Logan Paul Fight… Literally

Dillon Danis has posted a video of himself defacing an Arsenal home kit ahead of his highly anticipated fight with Prime owner – and Arsenal sponsor – Logan Paul.

There’s been a lot of hype surrounding this year’s huge boxing fight between YouTuber turned WWE fighter Logan Paul and MMA fighter Dillon Danis.

The bout, which is set to take place on the same card as KSI v Tommy Fury on 14 October, has threatened to spill over in recent months with Danis seemingly intent on harassing Paul and his new fiancee Nina Agdal throughout the buildup.

Speaking to his growing social following – which has now exceeded 1 million on X – Danis has called out Logan Paul for a number of his failed business ventures and mistakes he’s made in the past.

From his failed crypto scheme that left thousands of his fans losing extortionate amounts of money; his alleged steroid use to reach his current size and weight; allegations that his father was a paedophile; his infamous visit to Japan’s suicide forest that almost saw him cancelled; and finally the promiscuity of Paul’s fiancee Nina Agdal and her very public previous relationships – which has led to Agdal filing a restraining order against him, Dillon Danis has been a man has been on a mission.

And now, just days out from one of the biggest fights of the year, Danis has decided to take it up a level, replacing his shallow threats with action… and his new target relates to one of Logan Paul’s many business ventures.

WATCH Dillon Danis urinate on Arsenal’s home kit below.

With the caption “Go Gunners ❤️ @Arsenal”, Danis places the jersey on the floor, turns around and appears to urinate. It’s fair to say it did not go down well with Arsenal fans.

Together with KSI, whose YouTube videos and businesses have seen him named recently the second highest-earning content creator in the world by Forbes, Paul launched one of the most popular drinks brands currently on the market.

Prime Energy Drinks is now the sponsor of Bayern Munich in Germany, FC Barcelona in Spain and Arsenal in the Premier League; it also boasts global superstars such as Alisha Lehmann and Erling Haaland amongst their list of brand ambassadors.

If Danis continues his conquest of Paul’s commercial interests, they’d do well to keep an eye out for any unknown leaks…