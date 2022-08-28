Australians Reveal The Best Paid ‘Bludgiest’ Jobs In The Country

Wanting a job where you can slack off but still get paid a lot of dough? You’re in luck – the good people of Reddit have revealed which professions are well paid but would allow you to easily bludge…

Australians undeniably love a good bludge. If you’re unfamiliar with the term, ‘to bludge’ essentially means to shirk off your responsibilities and just take it easy.

And there are few things in life that are better than bludging at work and getting away with it. But imagine getting paid handsomely to do so.

Well, as it turns out, there are multiple jobs that are extremely well paid but don’t involve busting your hump. A recent Reddit thread asked users, “What’s the bludgiest [sic] but best paid gig in Australia?”

And Reddit users came through, providing multiple new career options for lazy Australians everywhere. One user said becoming a lift technician was a great option for those wanting to get paid a lot to do a whole lot of nothing.

“Lift technician. Make $100-150k depending if you want to do overtime to mostly play on your phone and tick boxes. Disclaimer: sometimes you actually have to do work but mostly you just sit around waiting for a lift to break down.” Reddit user Carrabs

‘Security guard’ was a popular answer, although many pointed out you’d either have to do the graveyard shift or find a particular type of security guard job to be able to bludge…

“Guy I know is a security guard for a transport company, sits in an air-conned box with a fridge for 12 hours a day playing RuneScape on his laptop. Probably makes about $1500 a week just so no one makes a wrong turn into the carpark.” Reddit user AnOldMate

According to Reddit, security guards are paid quite well and are able to easily bludge… Image Credit: NBC

Surprisingly, one Reddit user suggested becoming an electrician – a job notoriously known for being physically demanding. Although the key is to become a “commissioning” sparky in order to bludge.

“Commissioning electrician. Sit around all day watching Netflix and drinking coffee, taking home $3k/week while programmers and engineers work out what went wrong with their design.” Reddit user Soggy-Wombat

The most common answer throughout the Reddit thread was any sort of “government” job, which do seem pretty cushy but are extremely competitive. So, good luck if you choose to go down that path (especially now that former PM Scott Morrison occupies at least four different government jobs – a notion many Reddit users humorously pointed out).

Other well-paying jobs that’d allow you to bludge involve moving away from the city. As one Reddit user suggested, “Emergency services in a rural community. Some low population towns might be lucky to get one call a month. With staff on $100k/annum,” while another wrote:

“Plumber out at the coal mines… sit in a crib room and wait for a call to say there is a leak which on average takes 5 mins to fix. Usually do 1 or 2 jobs a week and get paid $140k a year.” Reddit user Hot-Hornet5096

And there you have it; if you lack ambition and drive and would love to get a big pay cheque for practically sitting around all day, you have many options. Maybe it’s time to do up your resume and go after a ‘bludgy’ sea change.