First Look At The New ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ Trailer

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will once again return to our screens as the two of the most well-known cops in modern cinema, Detective Lieutenants Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett… and if the new trailer is anything to go by, the Bad Boys are back in town.

Few films personified the term Ride or Die quite like the celebrated Bad Boys franchise. The first release in 1995 has enjoyed a cult-like status with cinema lovers, with its classic Michael Bay action sequences and quotable lines, but it was the brotherhood bond from its two leading men Will Smith and Martin Lawrence that made this film such an instant hit.

The movie series, now in its fourth instalment in Bad Boys: Ride or Die, will show audiences a new side to the buddy cop genre, with Smith and Lawrence returning to the series four years after Bad Boys For Life hit our screens.

“You’re my Bad Boys. Now clear my name.” Captain Conrad Howard

The trailer opens in classic Bad Boys fashion with Smith and Lawrence’s stellar on-screen chemistry after the pair find themselves stuck in a high-stakes armed robbery… but you wouldn’t think it from the hilarious exchange.

Now in their 50s, the pair pick up the action from the last three releases but find themselves on the wrong side of the law when their boss Captain Conrad Howard (Joe Pantoliano) is framed and the pair must prove his innocence.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die releases in cinemas on 5 June 2024.