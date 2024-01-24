World’s First Psychedelic Medicine Doses For 50 Years Begin In Australia

We’ve been all over the psychedelics and mental health story from the very beginning, keeping you abreast of every twist and turn in the drugs’ journey from hippie hobby to healthcare revolutionary, questioning the real cost of psychedelic therapies, and even trying one or two ourselves…

Now — after the Therapeutic Goods Administration’s (TGA) landmark decision in February 2023 to reschedule MDMA and psilocybin in Australia in response to applications lodged by Mind Medicine Australia — the reclassified substances are being administered to patients for the very first time.

WATCH: Professor Carhart-Harris on the massive potential of psychedelics.

A statement released by Mind Medicine earlier this week goes into detail:

“This week the first two patients received treatment with psychedelic-assisted therapy as part of the Therapeutic Goods Administration’s (TGA) Authorised Prescriber (AP) program in Melbourne, Australia with medicines and training supplied through Mind Medicine Australia. This marks the first time patients have received these treatments outside of research in a legal, regulated clinical setting with scheduled psychedelic medicines in over 50 years.“ Spokesperson For Mind Medicine Australia

Since July 1st 2023, psychiatrists have been able to apply to become APs for psilocybin and MDMA. Psychiatrists with AP status can prescribe these substances as part of therapy for patients with treatment-resistant depression (psilocybin) and treatment-resistant post-traumatic stress disorder (MDMA).

If this news has pricked your ears up and you’d like to know a little bit more about the power of psilocybin and what it could do for you, then read on for a recap of our “Everything You Need To Know About Psilocybin” article.

What Is Psilocybin?

Psilocybin, commonly known as magic mushrooms, is a naturally occurring substance consumed for its hallucinogenic effects. These psychedelic drugs have the ability to impact all the senses, leading to alterations in thinking, perception of time, and emotions.

It’s important to note that apart from recreational use, there has been increasing interest in exploring the potential mental health applications of psilocybin, culminating in Australia’s world-leading move to legalise psilocybin in therapeutic settings after years of lobbying by Mind Medicine Australia (MMA).

Psilocybin, the active ingredient in “magic mushrooms”, has finally been rescheduled. Image: ABC

Where Is Psilocybin Legal?

Though psilocybin can be legally carried and even cultivated in a small number of countries, Australia has pioneered psilocybin as a means of mental health treatment among developed nations by legalising it for use in therapeutic and clinical settings.

The TGA (Therapeutic Goods Administration) has rescheduled psilocybin from s Schedule-9 “prohibited substance” to s Schedule-8 “controlled medicine”, meaning that the substance can be prescribed as part of therapy in controlled clinical settings for patients suffering from treatment-resistant depression and treatment-resistant post-traumatic stress disorder.

To become an Authorized Prescriber, psychiatrists are required to submit an application to a Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) and the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).

Where To Get Psilocybin

The legalization of MDMA and psilocybin presents a new and promising treatment approach for patients suffering from treatment-resistant depression and PTSD. However, it’s important to note that access to these therapies will be limited initially as the program rolls out.

Patients & General Public

For patients interested in accessing psilocybin-assisted therapy, it’s recommended you speak with your doctors to express interest and learn more about these promising treatments. While only a few doctors will initially be able to prescribe these substances, it’s important to create awareness among healthcare providers and demonstrate the demand for these treatments.

Professor Robin Carhart-Harris is a pioneer of psychedelic therapy. Image: Imperial College London

Healthcare Providers

What will the legalisation of psilocybin mean for the Australian healthcare system? Well, for healthcare providers interested in offering these therapies the most important thing is to undergo proper training.

The Certificate in Psychedelic-Assisted Therapies (CPAT) offered by MMA is the leading course in Australia for healthcare professionals seeking training in psychedelic-assisted therapies (PAT). The course — highly praised by Professor David Nutt as the “best course in the world for educating people about how to use psychedelics” — provides comprehensive training with an exceptional international faculty.

Psychiatrists

Psychiatrists who have completed training in psychedelic-assisted therapies need to go through the application process to become Authorized Prescribers. Once authorized, they will then need to apply to secure access to psilocybin.

To support psychiatrists unfamiliar with the application process, MMA has partnered with Optimi Health — a Canadian manufacturer of GMP psilocybin — to ensure the supply of these substances to Australian psychiatrists. Licensed pharmacists with Schedule 8 permits will be responsible for holding and delivering the medicines in strict compliance with Australian and State/Territory regulatory requirements.