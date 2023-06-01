Former Wimbledon Winner Sofya Zhuk Announces She’s Joining OnlyFans

Written by Matthew Badrov

The world of tennis rarely throws out a surprise like this, being a notoriously prestigious sport which historically was a pastime of the wealthy, but former Wimbledon winner Sofya Zhuk has certainly sent shockwaves through the sport with the announcement for her newly created OnlyFans account…

Since taking out the Wimbledon girls’ singles title in 2015, the Russian-born, Miami-based tennis star has expanded her portfolio to include blogging, modelling and social media influencing.

This is all in addition to her entrepreneurship with a Visa assistance service, beauty salon, and a rental service aptly named ‘Boys Toys’ that provides exotic cars, jets and yachts to the people of Miami. She’s a busy lady.

And now, Zhuk has added ‘OnlyFans model’ to her résumé, announcing that “guys, the moment you’ve all been waiting for is finally here!” She also promised “there will be a lot of interesting material.” Oooh err.

Zhuk’s OnlyFans account, which is due to be created, will feature similar content to her popular Instagram page, which currently boasts 182k followers and depicts the former tennis star posing in an assortment of bikinis and cocktail dresses.

WATCH an OnlyFans model answer the age-old question – “does size matter?” – below.

Although Zhuk was touted as a future star in the sport she initially made her name in, she struggled to match her junior feats over four years of grand slam appearances, with first-round eliminations in the 2017 US Open and 2019 French Open being the peak of her grand slam career.

However, Zhuk was successful elsewhere and took out six titles on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Circuit in addition to finishing as a runner-up to Danielle Collins in the 2018 Newport Beach Challenger.

An ongoing back injury forced Zhuk to curtail her fledgling career (with the possibility of returning) in 2020, and it appears the decision has been a beneficial one with the self-described ‘Business Lady’ showing no signs of slowing down in her professional life post-tennis.

RELATED: Paige Spiranac Announces OnlyFans Spinoff ‘OnlyPaige’

L-R: Sofya Zhuk competing at the 2018 Citi Open, and her more recent Instagram modelling…

Even with the 2023 French Open being played out in the background of Zhuk’s new OnlyFans venture, the Russian star has clearly found her calling as a multifaceted businesswoman. The reality is that Zhuk is now her own boss and does not have to rely on tennis where – outside of being paid equally across the four major grand slams – women earn 34.32% less than their male counterparts…

Zhuk isn’t the only tennis player to turn to OnlyFans. Other well-known players dabbling in a bit of ‘net service’ include Australia’s Angelina Graovac and America’s Ashley Harkleroad, who was also the first professional tennis player to grace the pages of Playboy in the US.