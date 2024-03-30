50-Year-Old Man Reveals 3-Step Formula To Get Jacked In Middle Age

We absolutely love body transformations here at DMARGE. There’s nothing better than seeing blokes who’ve been struggling with their weight and, often, their mental health find their own unique way to turn it all around. In an effort to share the secrets behind their fitness success, we share some of our favourite stories.

This fifty-year-old Redditor — who goes by the username u/qawsed_1234 — posted progress pictures to the site’s dedicated subreddit, revealing an incredible jacking-up that he achieved in just two very committed years and, thankfully for us, shared some of the tips and tricks that got him there.

WATCH: Crazy Ab Workout To Get You Shredded

Step 1: Cut, Cut, Cut

The poster’s first step is a simple but fundamental one: “I just track exactly what calories I eat and get into a small calorie deficit “.

When it comes to shedding those pounds, nailing your nutritional game is always the most important and usually most punishing step. You need to partake in a ‘cut’ by maintaining a strict calorie deficit over an extended period of time, just like Zac Efron did before filming Baywatch. Here are some general nutritional guidelines to follow, but bear in mind that nutrition varies from person to person:

Calculate your calories: To lose body fat, you must create a calorie deficit by consuming fewer calories than your body burns. Calculate your daily calorie needs and subtract 250-500 calories per day to create a gradual calorie deficit. Eat plenty of fibre: Fibre-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can help keep you feeling full and satisfied during a cut. Stay hydrated: Adequate hydration is essential for optimal health and can also help curb hunger and cravings.

It’s important to note that a successful cut requires patience and consistency. It’s not advisable to try to lose too much body fat too quickly, as this can lead to muscle loss and other health problems. Aim for a gradual, sustainable rate of fat loss, and be sure to listen to your body and adjust your nutrition plan as needed.

Interestingly this guy is also a big proponent of the ’80/20 rule’ that many people find helps them sustain their diet over a longer period of time. As he helpfully summarises:

“Don’t go extreme, don’t cut out any foods, 80/20 rule (Eat well 80% of the time, eat whatever I want 20%).” u/qawsed_1234

Step 2: Protein Is Power

The next step is short but simple… and very, very important. It’s all about hitting your macros. He sums it up better than we ever could:

“I target .7 to 1 grams of protein per pound of body weight per day — [for me, that’s] around 130 grams — I don’t really worry about my fat/carb split.” u/qawsed_1234

While we’d add that you can also track your carb and fat intake if you so wish — with many people finding that the fine-tuning here can both speed up results and lead to them feeling fuller and better fueled for longer — it is not, as the poster says, essential.

Step 3: Throw Some Weight Around

You won’t be surprised to hear that getting in the gym was the final, crucial step in this Redditor’s regimen:

“[I’m in the gym] 5 days aweek. My gym is at my work. I do a 3 day split and just keep rotating. So its not fixed what I do every Monday, for example… [For recovery, I do] 2 full days of rest per muscle group per work out, and a bit more than 2 days when it coincides with the weekend.” u/qawsed_1234

We’d advise that you certainly don’t need to be hitting 5 days a week to see progress, especially if you’re just starting out. For absolute beginners, 2 sessions a week is plenty and for people with some experience, 3-4 will do the job. If you do want to push those numbers up to 5 or 6 sessions, make sure you’re prioritizing rest and recovery in between.

Importantly, if you’re new to the gym, get a trainer or take an experienced lifting buddy with you; you’ll struggle to see progress if you spend six weeks in the hospital…

There you have it folks. To all the Dads with appropriately Dad-like bodies out there, good luck and happy shredding…