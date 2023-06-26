Grand Seiko Launches GS9 Club In Australia, The Ultimate Watch Collector’s Community

Written by Jamie Weiss

In case you didn’t already need a reason to invest in a Grand Seiko watch, the highly-regarded Japanese luxury watchmaker has just launched a local chapter of their GS9 Club, an exclusive community for avid Grand Seiko collectors, which promises both networking opportunities and serious perks for Grand Seiko owners.

Owning a Grand Seiko has long felt like being part of an exclusive club. It’s a brand with a real cult following; there’s an unspoken brotherhood between Grand Seiko wearers when they spot each other in the wild. It’s one of the best things about Grand Seiko.

Grand Seiko also stands out in the watch industry as a brand that really cares about its customers and the community that’s formed around them. That care is evident not only in the unparalleled craftsmanship of their watches – Grand Seiko know what features watch fans really love – but also in the sorts of limited edition pieces they come up with, such as the SBGJ269 ‘Pink Flannel Flower’, the brand’s first-ever Australian exclusive.

That commitment to care, as well as that exclusive vibe that typifies Grand Seiko, comes together in the GS9 Club. Originating in Japan, the GS9 Club is a membership organisation created specifically for watch enthusiasts who have purchased a Grand Seiko timepiece from a Grand Seiko Boutique, Salon or Mastershop. Only a few countries around the world have their own local GS9 Club chapter – and now Australia does, too.

A GS9 Club wearer shows off his Grand Seiko SBGJ269 ‘Pink Flannel Flower’. From ice sculptures to supercars and plenty of sushi, the GS9 Club launch was a lavish affair.

Why is this so exciting? Well, members of the GS9 Club will enjoy private access to special events, gifts and exclusive content. For example, Grand Seiko is partnering with Prancing Horse on a supercar driving experience for GS9 Club members, very appropriately called ‘The Spring Drive’ – a reference to Grand Seiko’s exclusive movement technology.

The GS9 Club launch event last Friday was a taste of what Grand Seiko owners can expect from the club going forward: a lavish yet convivial evening of fine Japanese cuisine (including rare drops from the House of Suntory), live music, great conversation and of course, exceptional Japanese watches.

The GS9 Club will serve as a community for watch aficionados to connect with the brand and platform to learn more about Grand Seiko, the art of watchmaking and the spirit of takumi – a Japanese concept that describes the way Grand Seiko artisans pour their hearts and souls; their entire selves in every detail of the watchmaking process. For a watch collector, the GS9 Club is what dreams are made of – owning a Grand Seiko is already pretty cool, but this makes it even cooler.