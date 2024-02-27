Jake Gyllenhaal Looks Jacked In Conor McGregor’s Recent ‘Road House’ Post

Former UFC champ Conor McGregor is set to make his acting debut in the Road House remake starring Hollywood’s Jake Gyllenhaal, and a recent still from the film shared to his Instagram shows the pair are taking their roles very seriously.

The upcoming release of the Road House remake has been eagerly anticipated by fighting fans since its announcement more than two years ago. The original still maintains a cult-like status among 80s moviegoers, but a remake starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Conor McGregor and Post Malone will introduce exciting new touches whilst staying true to the original story.

It’s understood UFC and MMA will feature heavily in the retelling of this classic flick, with Gyllenhaal in the leading role as Elwood Dalton, a former pro with a mixed martial arts background.

Gyllenhaal had to get into unbelievable shape to play the starring man, and UFC fans were shocked to see how jacked the Hollywood actor was when he stepped into the Octagon at UFC 285 back in March 2023.

In a recent image, shared exclusively to the Road House Instagram, you’d be forgiven for thinking that Jake Gyllenhaal was the full-time actor coming up against McGregor, not exactly looking out of place as he grapples the UFC champ.

In order to gain the necessary muscle and fighting physique, Gyllenhaal reportedly spent hours in the gym with his trainer Jason Walsh, spending most of his time on the VersaClimber – a machine that’s designed to give a total body, unique vertical workout.