‘Landed With Arthritis’: Passenger Slams 13-Hour Scoot Flight

A man has revealed what it’s like to take a 13-hour budget flight to Europe with Scoot. The video of his experience, which he posted to TikTok, showed all the challenges, and how he survived.

When you book a flight with Scoot it’s typically for a short-haul flight. But one madman has recently given a 13-hour flight to Berlin a whirl, posting a video of his experience to TikTok, jokingly captioning it “landed with arthritis.”

The video begins with @ichoosemaximilian explaining how he was going to Berlin for a concert, and Scoot was the only airline he could find that would fly there directly. He began with a positive saying “the plane was kept rather clean,” “legroom was decent” and “we couldn’t wait to sleep.”

Things got worse from there though, with @ichoosemaximilian pointing out: “spoiler: we couldn’t [sleep].”

“As Scoot is a budget airline we brought neck pillows to survive.”

“We took off an hour late and started to binge our downloaded shows – a must have since Scoot does not have in flight entertainment. Managed to sleep about three hours on and off as a toddler in front of us kept screaming and crying but the empty middle seat we had was really a saving grace.”

“2 hours before we landed we got our $17 laksa meal which was so damn good, but so damn small. You can see this disappointment on my face. We finally landed after what seemed like forever. Overall thoughts… meh.” @ichoosemaximilian

Some people came to Scoot’s defence in the comments, calling out @ichoosemaximilian for choosing the cheapest option and then complaining about it. One wrote: “Low-cost budget airline so can’t expect much.” Another said: “Scoot is pretty decent compared to other budget airlines.”

Yet another shared a story of their own, explaining: “I did scoot from Gatwick to Bangkok it was slightly traumatizing.”

Not everyone thought Scoot is terrible though. One TikTok user said that Scoot wasn’t all that different from Singapore Airlines. They commented: “I’ve tried scoot to europe and SQ economy back. Almost the same but no entertainment and food etc. Same type of plane and same leg room.”

Another asked why @ichoosemaximilian didn’t book a quiet section. They wrote: “I thought scoot got ScootinSilence? I always book that cause no kids under 12 is allowed there.”

Another asked if it was really that cheap, saying: “I’ve seen Scoot return tickets to Berlin costs $1k+ which I think is better spent on full-fledged airlines despite with layovers.”

Scoot’s standard economy seats on their Boeing 787 Dreamliners have a pitch of 31″ and a width of 18″. On their Airbus 320s they have a pitch of 28″ and a width of 20.5 inches. Scoot claims: “It’s more roomy than other low-cost carriers and comparable to full-service airlines!”

There are also super seats, and stretch seats, though these cost a little more.