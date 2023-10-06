LeBron James Gives A King’s Response To The News He’s The Oldest Player In the NBA

Aged 38, LeBron James is officially the oldest player in the NBA and gave a hilarious reaction when he found out the news.

Preparations for the new season are in full swing as players and coaching staff have returned from their well-earned break to get this new campaign underway. It’s led to some interesting moments, to say the least, with Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler continuing his Media Day tradition of arriving whilst sporting an alternative new look.

And now the LA Lakers are enjoying their viral pre-season moment, as the team begin to amp up their preparations ahead of the 2023/24 NBA season, starting a specialised training camp to build up their players’ game fitness… and that includes the NBA’s highest scoring player in history, LeBron James.

The King will officially start the season as the oldest player in the league after Miami Heat star Udonis Haslem retired at the end of the last season, back in July… and King James had a hilarious reaction when he was told the news.

Whilst James has certainly been around the block, the LA forward clearly hasn’t lost any of that explosive power in his older years; the 38-year-old will start his 21st season in the NBA when the Lakers travel to Colorado to take on last season’s champions, the Denver Nuggets in October.

The four-time NBA Championship-winning forward has enjoyed a prolific career at the top since making his debut in 2003, leading the all-time scorers chart and currently sitting fourth for all-time assists.

Although the Lakers finished 7th in the Western Conference, James’ team still managed to make the Playoffs last season, but ultimately fell short to the eventual winners, the Nuggets, in the Conference Finals… the LA-based team will hope that James’ experience shines once more when they restart the season in October.